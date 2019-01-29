Democrats announced Tuesday their pick to deliver the party's response to President Trump's State of the Union (SOTU) address. According to The Washington Post, Georgia's former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will respond to Trump's 2019 SOTU speech, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the party's decision to the press. "She is just a great spokesperson," the New York Democrat said on Tuesday. "She’s an incredible leader. She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. … I’m very excited that she’s agreed to be the respondent to the president."

It's no surprise that the Democrats have picked Abrams to respond to Trump. The Peach State Democrat has been unapologetically vocal about registering black voters in her state. After losing the general election to her Republican opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp who was Georgia's former secretary of state, Abrams criticized how the election was managed (Kemp was in charge of supervising the same election he ran in).

"This is not a speech of concession, because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper," Abrams said then mincing no words. "As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede that. But, my assessment is the law currently allows no further viable remedy."

"Now, I can certainly bring a new case to keep this one contest alive, but I don't want to hold public office if I need to scheme my way into the post," she added. "Because the title of governor isn't nearly as important as our shared title: voters. And that is why we fight on."

Abrams has also been frank about the difficulties people face in casting their ballots. In November, 2018, she spoke with NPR's Morning Edition host, Steve Inskeep, about her own experience with voting early in October.

The Democrat said that a poll worker told her at the time that she had already requested an absentee ballot, which she said was news to her. After bringing the issue up to the site manager, it was resolved.

While she wanted to fix things quietly, Abrams added that her privilege, as someone who understands the law, helped her in this scenario. It's not the same for others, though, she noted.

"There are thousands, millions in Georgia who do not know what their rights are," she told Inskeep, "and therefore do not know that they shouldn't have to wait in four-hour lines in the rain with their children."

