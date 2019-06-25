Even weeks after it opened, there's one big question on a lot of Star Wars fans' minds: how do you get into Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge? The Disneyland attraction was getting a huge amount of attention before it even opened, because fans were desperate to visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, described as a “haven for the galaxy’s most colorful — and notorious — characters”.

As you may know, when the park first opened from May 31 to June 23, it was very much a reservation-only situation — and, as you may have seen, the reservations sold out fast. But, luckily, from June 24 onward, the rest of us mere mortals can finally get a shot. The only problem? There's a queue — but the good news is, it's virtual.

So how can you get in? The Disney Parks blog explains that they're putting a virtual queuing system in place when needed and that you can join the queue on the Disneyland app once you enter the park. That means having the app one your phone before you go is definitely a good idea.

Once you join, you'll be assigned a boarding group — which will save you a virtual spot in line. You can even make sure that everyone from your group enters at the same time, by linking your theme park tickets on the app. Then you can walk around the park and enjoy, while you check the app or looks for signage that tells you what boarding group currently has access. Plus, you'll be notified on the app when it's your turn.

Disney

Don't want to use the app? No problem. "For guests not using the Disneyland app, a boarding group may be obtained with a park admission ticket at select Disney FASTPASS Service locations such as Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain or near the Matterhorn Bobsleds," the blog explains. So you'll still have the chance to join, even without the tech.

But you still want to move quickly — the website notes that entry is subject to capacity. The blog points out that you have two hours after your boarding group is called where you can be admitted, but just because you've joined a boarding group, you won't be guaranteed entry — so it's your call, but I'd probably get a move on ASAP.

Not sure about the virtual queue? There is one slight workaround — and that involves going into Savi’s Workshop or Oga’s Cantina. Savi's Workshop is where you can design your own lightsaber (for $199.99 per lightsaber, plus tax — yikes) and Oga's Cantina is a watering hole where you can wet your whistle. If you have reservations for either of these, you automatically get entry to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the time of your reservation.

If you want to book a reservation for either of these, you'll be able to do it on the day of your visit from 7 a.m. with a valid credit card. That being said, if you book a reservation at the Cantina and then ditch it to just walk around, you'll be charged $10 per person — so it's best to take the reservation seriously.

Will you always have to join the queue to get into Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge? According to CNN, the queuing will go on for "as long as demand requires it.'' With demand as high as it has been, it's a safe guess that we'll be seeing queuing for the foreseeable future.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been one of the most exciting new Disney openings in a long time, which is why it might be no surprise that there's been such a huge rush of popularity. Knowing how to get into Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge before you arrive is the best way to get yourself a spot — so make that virtual queue work for you and then just wait for your turn to discover the magic.