Starbucks' 4 Holiday Cups For 2019 Are About To Blow Up Instagram

Take a deep breath, everyone — because the holiday season is officially here. Not because Halloween is behind us, not because the world's stores of pumpkin spice are running dangerously low, but because the true harbingers of the holidays have arrived. The Starbucks holiday cups for 2019 are finally here, and they are a colorful joy to behold. Starting on Thursday, Nov. 7 you'll start seeing these bright and cheery cups in stores, and they should make your holiday drinks taste that little extra bit more festive.

Some hardcore fans await the arrival of the seasonal Starbucks cups with bated breath, and this year has four designs to show that it was worth the wait. You may recall that we had a similar bounty in the four designs from last year, which had more emphasis on shapes than text, but the 2019 ones are like slightly more caffeinated versions of them. The first is the "Merry Stripes" option. It has a traditional holiday gift wrap vibe from far away, but when you get up close you can see the stripes are made from holiday messages. Then there's the "Merry Dance" cup — "a lively pairing of red and green letters jazz up a snowy white cup with a joyful expression," according to Starbucks.

Courtesy of Starbucks

My personal favorite is the "Polka Dots" cup, which takes the classic Starbucks red holiday cup and adds some green spots, some of which are rocking the Starbucks logo. Finally, the "Candy Cane Stripes" cup featured red and white candy cane stripes with bold red lettering for a very bright palate indeed.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Which cup will you get to warm your spirits and thaw out your cold, dead heart? You'll just have to pop into your local Starbucks and see. Obviously to get to the maximum festivity level you'll need to try a holiday drink special. This year has a host of holiday drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte to choose from. But there's only one winner here and that Chestnut Praline Latte is already calling my name.

Even better — this year you can get again snag a free limited-edition reusable red cup for the holidays. Customers who order one of their holiday beverages at participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on Nov. 7 will be given one while supplies last, so you may want to be right in line for a free cup that will help you keep motoring through the holiday season. You'll get a discount of 50 cents on your grande drink if you use your disposable cup after 2 p.m. through Jan. 7.

In the meantime, if you can't get enough of the 'bucks, then you can always stock up on Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice grocery offerings or their holiday offerings that you can find at supermarkets. Trust me, there's a lot of peppermint mocha deliciousness happening that you can bring home with you to enjoy all winter long. The holidays are basically Starbucks season, so you might as well make the most of it.

But if you just want to celebrate in-store, keep your eyes out for the holiday drinks menu, the bright and happy holiday cups, and of course, the holiday food — I'm looking at you, Sugar Plum Danishes and Snowman Cookies. Starbucks tends to be a bit of a winter wonderland (or holiday hellscape, depending on how you feel about the season), so now that November is here, it's time to drink it in. Chestnut Praline Lattes all around.