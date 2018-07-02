The train of made-for-Instagram inventions just keeps on rolling. This time? An avocado Starbucks Frappuccino that actually looks like an avocado. Welcome, avocado Frappuccino. Don't forget to thank the Instagram bait that came before you, including your brethren unicorn pool floats and the Museum of Ice Cream.

The Avocado Frappuccino is a seasonal menu item at Starbucks in South Korea, and is actually called the Avocado Blended, as PopSugar reports. While blending up an avocado on its own is nothing crazy, the Avocado Blended stands out because it has features that make it resemble an avocado. First, there's the darker green circle made around the edge of the Frappuccino to represent an avocado's peel. More importantly, there's the fact that it has a pit. No, they didn't just stick a real avocado pit in there; this pit is a nice little chocolate sphere placed on the top, as Foodiggity reports. I'll admit it, Avocado Blended, you're pretty cute.

According to PopSugar, the Avocado Blended is not a new drink at Starbucks Korea, but its pretty new features are. The Avocado Blended has been around since 2015, but the pit and peel elements were added this year. It returned to stores on June 26 by popular demand, as reported by The Korea Daily's Kpoplove. The site also describes the drink as "creamy" and "refreshing".

The Starbucks Korea website does not list the ingredients in the Avocado Blended, but a (clearly lacking) Google translation of the site describes it like this:

Find the best way to enjoy the most trendy fruit of avocado in Starbucks! The visuals that seem to enjoy the whole avocado are fun to see.

While the Avocado Blended is not available in the U.S. (possibly because it would be out of control expensive if it has real avocado in it), there have been some new additions to the Frappuccino menu that American Starbucks fans can enjoy (and post on Instagram) this summer.

Actually, you can drink two of the new additions any time of year you want going forward. The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino were both added to the permanent U.S. Starbucks menu as of May 1. The Ultra Caramel is... exactly what it sounds like: a lot of caramel. Dark caramel coffee is layered with cold brew, white chocolate, and dark caramel infused whipped cream, and dark caramel sauce.

If reading that description didn't make you jittery enough, then check out the Triple Mocha: mocha coffee layered with that same cold brew, white chocolate, and dark caramel infused whipped cream, along with dark mocha sauce.

If you're not a caffeine person, there is also the new Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, which is milk and ice blended with a "strawberry-botanical infusion" and topped with strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream. And with plenty of "secret menu" and specialty Frappuccinos being announced all the time (for example, the Crystal Ball Frappuccino), there is plenty to try if you can't get your hands on a Avocado Blended.

Still want to try some cold blended avocado, though? A good option is to make it yourself. There are plenty of recipes out there for avocado smoothies, like this one from Food Network that only has four ingredients. Also, any Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will know that on one episode of the show, Kourtney made Kim her beloved avocado pudding recipe and, well, it didn't go over too well. Still, if you want to try it out yourself, Kourtney's recipe is available online. Stick a chocolate truffle on the top and it'll be (almost) just like having the Starbucks Korea Avocado Blended.