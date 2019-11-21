Starbucks' Black Friday Deals Include A Tumbler That Gets You Free Coffee

Does it surprise you at all that yes, even Starbucks has Black Friday deals? Of course not. We are living in a time where Black Friday starts on Thursday and escaping Cyber Monday will require you to disconnect from the internet entirely. Even if you’re only so-so on the hyper-consumerist nature of the holiday season, Starbucks' Black Friday deals for 2019 are worth checking out.

Announced this week in a blog post, Starbucks revealed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday lineup for the coming shopping holidays. In addition to deals on reusable tumblers, Starbucks is bringing back one of its Black Friday deals that’s grown popular over the past few years: free coffee. Yes, one of the deals the coffee company is running the week of Thanksgiving involves getting free coffee or tea for a month. If free coffee interests you — I mean, you’re human, aren’t you — you’ll want to check out Starbucks’ Black Friday promotions ahead of the popular shopping day. If nothing else, the free caffeine will give you fuel to read your bookmarked think pieces on whether Black Friday is good or bad.

Here are the three promotions Starbucks is running for Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Gray Brewed Tumbler + Free Coffee In January ($40)

Last offered during 2018’s Black Friday, Starbucks is giving the gift that keeps on caffeinating. You can buy this 16-ounce gray tumbler for $40 starting on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Why the steep price tag for your run-of-the-mill tumbler? You’ll be able to get a free grande brewed coffee or grande hot tea anytime you bring the tumbler back into a participating Starbucks store during the month of January.

As USA Today notes, the cost of a daily coffee or tea would be more than $82 before tax in most markets. So, if you plan on getting a Starbucks coffee every day during January — that post-holiday, back-to-work slump is real — you’ll save yourself more than $40 plus the price of a reusable tumbler with this deal. But you’ll want to act fast because there's a limited number of tumblers available.

Gold Foil Tumblers ($9.95)

While not applicable for the free coffee/tea deal, these 16-ounce gold foil tumblers are still a good deal if you’ve yet to find a reusable coffee cup you love. Available at Starbucks company-operated stores, you’ll be able to get a Gold Foil Tumbler in green, black, or pink for just $9.95 starting Tuesday, Nov. 26 until Wednesday, Dec. 25. As Starbucks reusable cups and tumblers typically start at $19.95, you’ll be able to get two for the price of one for an entire month.

A Free $5 eGift Card With The Purchase Of A $20 Or More eGift Card

On Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, Starbucks will be offering deals to anyone looking to stock up on gift cards for people on their shopping list. When you buy an eGift card worth $20 or more, you’ll get a free $5 eGift card for yourself. Giving is, indeed, just as good as receiving.

If you happen to be reading this on Thursday, November 21, you’re going to want to head over to your nearest Starbucks ASAP. Today, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., Starbucks has its Happy Hour BOGO deal. All you need to do is download the free Starbucks mobile app to redeem the “buy one, get one” coupon. Then, you’ll be able to get any handcrafted drink — including the Starbucks holiday drinks like Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, or Eggnog Latte — and get a second one completely free. Cheers to sipping and shopping!