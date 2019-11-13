Starbucks' Happy Hour On Nov. 14 Features A Festive BOGO Deal

The days are getting shorter, colder, and calling for significantly more caffeine. If you’re hoping to get your hands on a hot beverage ASAP and wondering when the next Starbucks Happy Hour is, you won’t have to wait very long. On Thursday, Nov. 14 — as in tomorrow — Starbucks is running their Happy Hour deal from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Given the popularity of the Happy Hour promotions, you might want to get in line now.

Tomorrow afternoon/early evening, customers can take part in Starbucks’ Happy Hour BOGO deal, getting one free handcrafted beverage with the purchase of any handcrafted beverage in a grande size or larger. This deal includes the recently announced Starbucks holiday beverages if you feel like getting festive, though the beloved Gingerbread Latte isn't included since it's no longer on the menu. Even if you miss the drink, you'll still be happy to know that Starbucks is bringing back five other fan-favorite drinks for the 2019 holiday season. As part of tomorrow’s promotion, you can enjoy a Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, or Toasted White Chocolate Mocha ... and then get a second one completely free.

If you don’t feel like partaking in the seasonal festivities just yet, bah humbug and that’s fine, I guess. As Starbucks points out on its website, the BOGO happy hour deal includes any handcrafted drink. That includes everything from iced coffees to cold brews to macchiatos to matcha to Pink Drinks to Frappuccinos. It even includes Starbucks Nitro drinks if they're available at your location. To each their own BOGO deal.

Starbucks

If you want to participate in the Starbucks Happy Hour on Thursday, you can to do so pretty easily. Here's how:

First, you’ll need to download the free Starbucks app if you haven’t already. After you set up your profile, you’ll see any promotions and deals Starbucks is currently running, including their Happy Hour BOGO deal, in the app. Then, you’ll just present the BOGO coupon at the counter when you place your order.

And voila! Two entire Starbucks drinks for the price of one. Get one for you and one for a friend. Share one with your under-caffeinated coworker. Get one for yourself now and one for future you. There is truly no wrong way to partake in a buy one, get one deal.

Say you’re looking for a lesser-known seasonal drink to enjoy as part of Starbucks' Happy Hour deal. You and your particular taste palate have more than a few options. The Starbucks Secret Menu is long and full of substituted syrups. There’s the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Drink, which is essentially fall in a cup. There’s the “Chai-der”, a chai and apple cider hybrid giving you a reason to actually leave your blanket cocoon this season. If you want to go full Fall Princess, try Starbucks’ Cinderella Latte, which combines the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the White Chocolate Mocha into one magically delicious drink.

If free drinks weren’t enough of a reason to partake in Starbucks Happy Hour on Nov. 14, perhaps the return of the Starbucks Holiday Cups will draw you in.