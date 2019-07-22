Attention coffee fans and caffeine freaks: Starbucks Creamers are coming to your grocery store. While summertime Starbucks drinks are busy filling up your Instagram feed, you’ll be able to enjoy a cold brew with a splash of your favorite Starbucks Creamer from the comfort of your own kitchen. Luxury in a glass, baby.

For the first time ever, Starbucks is launching a line of coffee creamers inspired by some of your favorite Starbucks drinks. They’re the next best thing to having a Starbucks barista in your fridge. The three new products include a Caramel Creamer, a White Chocolate Creamer, and a Cinnamon Dolce Creamer. Did you just feel butterflies in your stomach? Or was that just a caffeine craving?

Available to purchase in August, the Starbucks Creamers will be like your at-home barista. No longer will you need to wait in the inordinately long drive-thru lines or try to add up how much money your spending on your morning trip to Starbucks. You’ll be able to wake up, make a cup of coffee at home, add a splash of your favorite Starbucks Creamer, and be on your merry, caffeinated way. It’s convenient. It’s cost effective. It’s your morning coffee, dang it, and you should be able to enjoy it how you want.

I rudely brushed over each of the three flavors. So, let’s take some time to really delve into them, shall we? The Caramel Creamer is inspired by the Starbucks Caramel Macchiato. It’s “crafted with layers of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla flavor to pair with your coffee for an oh-so-delicious cup,” per an emailed press release from Starbucks. Perhaps it’ll trick you brain into thinking your standard cup of coffee is actually espresso.

The White Chocolate Creamer is inspired by the Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha, as its name suggests. It’s made with “white chocolatey sweetness” — a scientific term, of course — and is ideal to pair with a cup of your standard coffee. If you’re trying to start your morning with a little less sugar but don’t want to go completely cold turkey, this creamer is the way to go.

Finally, we have the Cinnamon Dolce Creamer. Again, as its name suggests, it’s inspired by the Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte. It’s going to give you cinnamon. It’s going to give you sweetness. It’s going to give you a reason to get up in the morning. Add a splash to your iced coffee. Pair it with another splash of the Caramel Creamer and voila, you’ve got a Caramel Cinnamon Dolce Creamer. The sky and your taste buds are the limit.

Earlier this year, Starbucks announced a partnership with Nespresso making it even easier to get your favorite Starbucks drinks at home. Here’s what that collaboration represents, according to Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, per a press release: “This partnership demonstrates our growth agenda in action, giving Nestlé an unparalleled position in the coffee business with a full suite of innovative brands. With Starbucks, Nescafé and Nespresso we bring together the world’s most iconic coffee brands.” Basically, the ‘bucks is coming your kitchen, baby.

The range of products, launched in February, included a variety of your favorite Starbucks drinks in Nespresso Pod form. There’s Caramel Macchiato. They’re a Cappuccino. There’s also a bunch of Starbucks’ coffee blends, in case you want your home to smell like a newly opened Starbucks location.

With the Nespresso collaboration and these new Starbucks Creamers combined, your coffee possibilities are pretty much endless. You could make a Caramel Macchiato in your Nespresso and then add some Caramel Creamer to it. I mean, you probably shouldn’t, but who’s going to stop you? The coffee police? There’s no coffee police in the confines of your kitchen. Go buck wild and be free, my little caffeine babies.