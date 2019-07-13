Only amateurs decide on a Starbucks drink based on how the thing tastes. What matters most in life? Everyone say it together now: how things look on the outside! If summer's your thing and social media is your game, here's a round up of six Starbucks drinks that look amazing on Instagram and are ~perfect~ for summer.

I'm not sure exactly when it happened, but at some point along the way, coffee drinkers decided that coffee no longer gets the job done. We want it to be coffee with extra flavors! And bright colors! We want it to be so different that it doesn't even taste like coffee anymore!

Case in point: the Unicorn Frappuccino. It was made with swirls of blue and pink — each with their own unique flavors — and topped with "unicorn dust." What is unicorn dust, you ask? Truly, what isn't unicorn dust? And who are we mere mortals to be asking the questions, when all we really want to do is take a photo and suck it down before it melts?

Starbucks must have heard our cries for drinks that will look great on social media, because this summer, it's all about beverages that are oh-so-Instagrammable. Here are just six of them below.

1. The Tie-Dye Frappuccino

This drink could taste like a foot and we'd still order it because, well, look at it. The Tie-Dye Frappuccino is perfectly fruity and showcases red, blue, and yellow tie-dye swirls — beautifully reminiscent of your hand-dyed shirts from back in the '90s.

It's then topped with vanilla whipped cream and dusted with red, blue, and yellow powder. The ingredients list doesn't exactly reveal which fruity flavors we should be tasting specifically, but you're going to look so fab drinking this in your IG Stories. Not much else matters.

Fair warning though, everyone: this drink launched on July 11, and will only be around for a few days, so if you want to try it you'd better get a move on.

2. The Dragon Drink

If you've never tried dragonfruit before, now's your chance. The drink is a refreshing blend of sweet mango and dragonfruit, which is then hand-shaken with coconut milk and ice. Oh, and the little specks you see in there? That's legit diced dragonfruit.

The Dragon Drink has a tropical vibe and a bright purple hue, and if you close your eyes while you sip it, it's almost like you're sitting on an island with the ocean waves crashing in front of you. Almost.

3. The Strawberry Frappuccino

Question: How much strawberry is too much strawberry?

Answer: Such a situation doesn't exist.

Nothing is more summery than berries, and Sbux is coming in with its Strawberry Frappuccino.

It begins with a splash of strawberry puree, which is then topped with a combination of ice, milk, and — you guessed it — more strawberry puree. Finish it all off with whipped cream, and you have a drink that's going to look so fly on your Instagram feed this summer.

4. S'mores Frappuccino

You don't need a campfire to have fun with s'mores this summer — and your IG followers are going to be so jealous.

Starbucks makes their S'mores Frappuccino with a creamy and amazing blend of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice. Add to that a layer of marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce, and top it all off with even more whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble, and you have a drink that's perfect for the summer season and the 'gram. (Just be warned — it's only around for a limited time!)

5. The Pink Drink

Starbucks' Strawberry Acai Refreshers drink is already stupendous on its own, but then they went and combined it with coconut milk, and something amazing happened.

The Pink Drink happened.

It's got hints of passion fruit and pieces of strawberry. Hurry up and post a pic to Instagram before it's gone.

6. The Violet Drink

Coconut milk and ice are mixed with Sbux's Very Berry Hibiscus Refreshers drink for the Violet Drink, pictured next to its cousin the Pink Drink above. The flavors of sweet blackberries — which are mixed whole right into the drink — and tart hibiscus will make your taste buds do a dance.

This is going to be one delicious — and photogenic — summer.