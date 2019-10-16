If you're looking for something sweet that will will satisfy both your tastebuds and your bloodlust this Halloween, then might I suggest a trip to Japan — I know that it's far, but it might just be worth it for the Halloween Dark Night Frappuccino. This chocolatey, berry concoction is only available on the other side of the world, but Instagrammer @CandyHunting recently caught wind of Starbucks Japan's very special treat. Not only is it full of literal brownies, but it's actually one of quite a few spooky drinks in the Halloween lineup.

"Starbucks Japan in with another beautiful Frappuccino!" the post on @CandyHunting reads. "The Halloween Dark Night Frappuccino will be out in Japan starting at sunset on Friday, October 18. The drink has dark cocoa, brownies with white chocolate chips, and a red berry sauce made from raspberry, cranberry, and strawberry."

If you happen to be heading toward Japan any time soon, this is only part of the fun that Starbucks Japan has to offer. According to the website Matcha, there are actually three drinks for Halloween, all under the theme of "MASQUERADE Party."

Alongside the Halloween Dark Night Frappuccino, there will also be the Starbucks Halloween Masquerade Raspberry Mocha, which features red berries and white mocha. You can also try the Halloween Red Night Frappuccino (instead of the Dark Night option), which has a white chocolate brownie, raspberry, cranberry, and strawberry blend — all topped with berry sauce and dark cocoa powder. It has more of a bright red feel, compared to the dark, stormy red of The Halloween Dark Night Frappuccino. But, to be honest, they both just look delicious.

Of course, not all of us can jet off across the world for our favorite blended drink — which is what I imagine Roman and Shiv Roy do in the Succession scenes that we don't see. Luckily, there's a whole array of Starbucks fall treats right here at home, that goes far beyond the Pumpkin Spice Latte. You can get a seemingly endless number of spooky drinks if you know how to order off of the secret menu. From the Jack Skellington Frappuccino to the Pumpkin Birthday Cake Latte, you can go from sweet to scary and everything in between. Although ordering special off-menu drinks is always kind of a pain, so be sure to be very nice to your barista.

But if you're ready to go further afield, the Halloween Dark Night Frappuccino — and the other two Halloween MASQUERADE Party drinks — seem like the perfection intersection of creepy and tasty. Time to book those tickets.