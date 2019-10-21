Starbucks' latest offering is basically what happens when you put a bunch of millennial buzzwords in a garbage can and shake it. Vegan? Halloween? Instagram aesthetic? Get yourself a drink that can do all three — specifically, get yourself the new Phantom Frappuccino at Starbucks. This very limited time treat is only around in certain European Starbucks markets from Oct. 26 to 31, and it is the spookiest drink I've ever seen. It's black enough to match your cold, black heart, and then topped off with green slime — a delightfully disgusting combo that actually has very little to do with the drink's actual flavor.

If the color puts you off, it's safe to say that this Frappuccino tastes better than it looks. The drink has some very trendy ingredients, according to Insider — namely coconut milk, mango and pineapple essence, Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup, and, of course, what the brand calls "ghoulish lime slime." You also have the option of dark coconut whipped cream — made from coconut milk and black charcoal powder — and a lime drizzle containing spirulina extract, charcoal powder, and lime and lemon juice. That's a whole lot of delicious ingredients in one very scary package.

If you do happen to be traveling to the U.K. or selected locations around mainland Europe, you'll be able to get your hands on one starting from £2.70 or around $3.50. Is it time to really commit to the Halloween experience and fly to Europe just for a black Frappuccino with green slime? Probably not. Probably. But I'm not going to tell you how to live your life.

Although this drink might be the epitome of the Halloween aesthetic, there are lots of other spooky drinks that have made an appearance this time of year — especially if you order off of the secret menu. There are plenty of options that speak to your ghoulish heart, like the Jack Skellington Frappuccino and the Maleficent Frappuccino. But if it's really the Halloween look that you're after, then let me point you in the direction of the Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas Frappuccino. It uses matcha for an undead zombie feel and strawberry for a bloody twist — so it might not be quite as black as the Phantom Frappuccino, but it's certainly as creepy.

There are lots of different ways to live your Halloween dream, but the Phantom Frappuccino has made quite the statement — and upped the bar for Halloween drinks and their color game. Remember, it's only around from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31 and, you know, in Europe. But love — and Halloween — will always find a way.