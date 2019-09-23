The pink Starburst isn't just a candy, it's a lifestyle. While our seemingly universal preference for it over all other Starbursts flavors is well-known — after all, why do the other flavors exist, other than to elevate her in her millennial pink majesty? — it turns out that we've only just seen the tip of the iceberg of what it can become. Starburst All Pink Strawberry Drink Mix has been spotted on shelves, proving, once and for all, that there is nothing that this superior flavor can't do.

The drink mix was spotted by popular Instagram foodie @candyhunting, who found it at Walmart. According to the box, there's enough mix in there to make a whopping eight gallons of strawberry drink — so if your lifelong goal was to turn your insides millennial pink, this may just be the most cost-effective and efficient way to achieve it. If you don't feel like guzzling down a gallon of it in one sitting, a post on grocery chain Harris Teeter's website shows that the Starburst All Pink Strawberry Drink Mix comes in single packets also, perfect for the Starbursts stan on the go. That mix comes with six packets, each good for flavoring a 16.9-ounce standard bottle of water, and is retailing for $1.49.

If you're a true fan of the pink Starburst, you know that this is just one of many adorable riffs that its devoted fandom has helped bring to life. First of all, of course, is the release of every year's limited edition Starburst All Pink Pack, which typically happens in April. While it is usually accompanied with delicious fanfare, Starburst went all the way in and then some in 2017, when it released an entire line of Pink Starburst merchandise — fittingly dubbed "You Are A Pink Starburst." It came with a white t-shirt embroidered with "I Am A Pink Starburst," a pink Starburst denim jacket, and a ton of flavor shade ("Don't let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst," read the caption on the website, inciting what I assume was a pretty lengthy flavor war).

The flavor has inspired plenty of other riffs too, including Pink Starbursts Shots (garnished, fittingly, with pink Starbursts), cheeky greeting cards ("You're always a pink Starburst to me"), and even pink Starburst stationery. Apparently it remains as versatile as it is delicious, to the point where I think there are very few things you can't get with pink Starburst branding.

It seems that some of our obsession with all things millennial pink has somewhat declined since the great Millennial Pinkaissance of 2015 that extended well into the next few years in the world of food, clothing, and design, but that's the thing about the pink Starburst — we were obsessed with it long before it became a trend, and will likely be obsessed with it long after. It's timeless. It's Instagrammable. And now that you can use it to hydrate, it's also somewhat life-giving. It's still the pink Starburst's world, and we're all just living in it.