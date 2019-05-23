Stassi Schroeder has some sad news. On Wednesday, May 22, the Vanderpump Rules star let her Instagram followers know that her grandmother, Rosemary, died at the age of 95. Stassi paid tribute to her grandmother with a sweet and heartbreaking Instagram post in which she calls Rosemary the "most kind, generous, forgiving, elegant, genuine person" she has ever known. The post also includes some wonderfully glamorous throwback photographs, a cute video, and a very special clip from Vanderpump Rules. Ready the tissues or your shirtsleeve, because tears are imminent.

Stassi wrote,

“There is an actual angel in heaven. There are no words to explain how irreplaceable my grandmother was. No words to describe this devastation. My grandma Rosemary lived 95 glorious years with so much love and family. The most kind, generous, forgiving, elegant, genuine person I’ve had in my life. And I’m so lucky I had her to look up to as an example. I’m thankful I got to share her with the world, so that everyone could also see just how irreplaceable she was. I love you forever. I can’t wait to see signs of you looking down on us. Now go be with Grandpa.”

She also posted several pictures and videos, including a snippet of Rosemary's Pump Rules Season 5 cameo. She also shared a snapshot of Rosemary reading her granddaughter's New York Times best-selling book. If there is one thing that will get me all choked up without fail, it is a picture of a grandparent beaming with pride at their grandkid.

And over on Instagram Stories, Stassi posted a video she took with her grandmother while playing around with Snapchat filters.

Her Vanderpump Rules costars have offered their condolences via social media. “I am so sorry @stassischroeder,” commented Jax Taylor. “Probably the most chicest (if that’s a word), classiest woman I have ever had the honor to meet. May she Rest In Peace.”

Pumpers Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright also sent their love to their friend in the comments.

Viewers got a chance to meet the Next Level Basic author's grandmother when the Pump Rules cast took a trip to New Orleans back in Season 5. "She's everything I aspire to be," Stassi said in a talking head. "Half of it I won't be, because she's way nicer than I am." After the episode aired in 2017, Stassi wrote on Instagram, "How elegant is my grandma? And how perfect was she on #pumprules last night! I cried watching the scene with her. I feel so fortunate to have such an altruistic, strong, STYLISH woman in my life. Love you ... now about those Chanel's???"

Pump Rules Season 8 reportedly began filming this week. (It is worth mentioning that Bravo has not officially announced The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff's renewal.) Hopefully, Stassi has the time and space to grieve this tremendous loss. All the best to her and her family during this time.