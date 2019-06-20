In 2012, California became the first state to ban conversion therapy, the discredited practice of attempting to make gay people straight, for minors. Since then, 17 states and the District of Columbia have instituted similar bans, and it looks like they're working: State bans on conversion therapy have helped 10,000 teenagers avoid the practice, according to a new study from the UCLA Williams Institute.

Conversion therapy has been denounced as ineffective or harmful by the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, the American College of Physicians, and many others.

“The scientific research since the late 1940s has been remarkably consistent that sexual orientation and gender identity are remarkably resistant to efforts to change,” Catherine Lugg, professor at the Graduate School of Education at Rutgers University, told NBC News. “Since the 1970s, no credible medical organization has claimed that one can change — or, by implication, should change — their sexual orientation and/or gender identity."

Nevertheless, it remains legal in 32 states for parents to send their children to conversation therapy centers. According to NBC News, around 16,000 children in those states are expected to undergo conversation therapy before they turn 18.

Despite its lack of acceptance in medical communities, conversion therapy is supported and encouraged by many fundamentalist Christian organizations. However, the movement suffered a major blow in 2012 when Alan Chambers, formerly the head of a ministry that promoted conversion therapy and "freedom from homosexuality through the power of Jesus Christ," announced that he no longer believes conversion therapy works. Chambers apologized, shut down the ministry in question, and announced his support for same-sex marriage.

"I am sorry we promoted sexual orientation change efforts and reparative theories about sexual orientation that stigmatized parents," Chambers said at the time. "I am sorry that there were times I didn't stand up to people publicly 'on my side' who called you names like sodomite -- or worse."

