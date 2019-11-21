Calling all fashion lovers and shoewear aficionados. Stella McCartney has launched her second Adidas collection — and it's a knock out. The fashion mogul is not only the brains behind her very own brand but also designed the Team GB kits for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and has produced various collections with big names, one of the most recent being Taylor Swift.

This new announcement comes hot on the heels of the first Stella McCartney x Adidas range in 2018, which saw McCartney create the very first vegan Stan Smith. The 2.0 collection is no different, made using all vegan materials in a continuation of McCartney's dedication to sustainability.

Speaking about the new collection, McCartney told Vogue:

"The ‘leather’ upper is synthetic. The Stans usual glues were replaced with animal-free alternatives because glues typically used in the production of shoes and accessories derive from fish or animals, and are full of chemicals which are harmful to the environment."

McCartney has opted for a fresh, fun design, but has been sure not to deviate too far from the classic Stan Smith design.

The shoes come with interchangeable laces: ombre rainbow laces to add a burst of colour and white ones when you want to keep things neutral. In place of the usual laser-cut circles in the side of the shoes, there are now laser-cut stars arranged in three stripes. Talk about an upgrade.

Courtesy Stella McCartney

While the logo on the tongue of all original Stan Smiths is a photo of the man himself, this time, Smith's face is on the left shoe and McCartney's face is on the right.

Courtesy Stella McCartney

The trainers also have a white and black stripe down the heel, steering away from the burgundy and blue stripe on the first edition.

Courtesy Stella McCartney

These would make a pretty great Christmas present and come in both women's and mens sizes. The trainers are priced at £235 and will be launching in Stella McCartney stores and online, as well as with selected retail partners, on Dec. 2l, 2019. But if you can't wait that long, you can sign up on Nov. 21 to get early access from Nov. 27.