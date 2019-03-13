The neon trend is here to stay, according to the spring/summer ‘19 catwalks and frankly, I couldn’t be more excited. It’s about time we had an effervescent, fun, creative and colourful trend to light up the sometimes-mundane, grey soggy streets of the UK and the slime green trend may just be the one to do it. Throwing it back to nostalgic times of our Nickelodeon-slime induced childhoods, the fluorescent trend adorned the catwalks of New York, London, Milan, and Paris featuring shades of blinding hot lime, extra hot pink, flame orange, and blazing orange. The catwalks were full of ensembles that either had subtle pops of neon or were beaming in head-to-toe creations.

While Jasper Conran, Natasha Zinko and Annakiki all dipped their toes into unmissable-yet-subtle day looks, it was House of Holland that served up the biggest dose of inspiration with a collection filled with everything from three-piece tracksuits to casual suits and day dresses, while Virgil Abloh paired the still-trending snakeskin print with neon for his streetwear pieces for brand Off-White. This isn't just a luxury fashion trend, as I for one have been very excited about the ways in which high street brands have incorporated the trend into plus size clothing.

With ASOS Curve naturally taking the lead, we have been able to indulge in some pretty awesome, wearable pieces that can be worn day or night that are guaranteed to make people take notice. We are experiencing a plus size fashion renaissance if you will, with mainstream as well as plus size brands waking up to the fact that fat women want to be able to have access to fun, bright, daring accessible pieces too.

While it might seem hard to pull off, it's actually not as intimidating as you'd think. Start slow, and introduce the colour with accessories or by wearing one lime piece per outfit. Here are my top wearable, plus picks to get you started.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Sweatshirt In Neon Colour Block With Drawstring Hem £22 ASOS In an athleisure dream, team this neon sweatshirt with some straight legged jeans and Dad trainers for an off-duty, street look.

Plus Lime Green Long Sleeve Shirt £32 River Island Team this boxy top with a pair of black skinny jeans, strappy heels and a bamboo clutch bag for a casual, effortless look.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Mix And Match Halter Triangle Bikini Top In Neon Snake £12 ASOS This Virgil Abloh-inspired neon snakeskin bikini is sure to be a head turner on the beaches this summer. It is also available in non-plus sizes too.

Plus Rib Roll Neck Top £9 BooHoo This neon dream is available in three different colours and would look great teamed with a red denim mini skirt and Doc Martens, right in time for Festival season.

ASOS DESIGN Highlight Barely There Block Heeled Sandals In Neon Green £28 ASOS ASOS are widely known for having some of the most comfortable wide fit shoes on the market now. Pair these with a black maxi bodycon dress for for a night out on the town.

Plus Neon Lime Toggle Waist Shift Dress £25 PrettyLittleThing A dress that needs no accessorising, team with a pair of Dad trainers for an easy take on the athleisure trend.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Bias Cut Satin Slip Midi Skirt In Neon £28 ASOS This maxi dream goes perfectly with a white asymmetrical blouse and white converse trainers for a cute, day look.

Plus Neon Stripe High Neck Top £9 BooHoo Give off old-school Daria vibes with an updated neon twist by pair this breton striped top with a black dungaree dress, black tights, and hi-top Doc Martens.