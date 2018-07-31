Sometimes, a Lord Of The Rings reference can explain what you're trying to say better than the most eloquent of monologues. The Late Show host of CBS has never been one to mince words, and on Monday, he certainly didn't hold back: Stephen Colbert compared Rudy Giuliani to Gollum in the creepiest comparison yet to showcase the trail of flip-flopping comments by President Trump's lawyer.

It's no surprise that Colbert alluded to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings; the bespectacled host's love of the epic fantasy has been proven frequently in interviews. Peter Jackson even declared Colbert to be the world’s biggest Tolkien fan, Nerdist reported. Colbert has been known to discuss Lord Of The Rings with his audience before the show, but this time, he incorporated his political analysis into one of the most tortured characters in the fantasy — the gangly, stringy-haired Gollum. In the spoof, which simply begins with the introduction, "And now, Rudy Giuliani versus Rudy Giuliani on Michael Cohen," Giuliani is Gollum as the creature ping pongs back and forth about Trump's former fixer and attorney Michael Cohen.

The whiplash conversation starts with Gollum staring into a pool of water at his reflection. "I like Michael Cohen," Gollum says in poorly-dubbed voiceover, only to see Giuliani's face responding, "The man is a liar, a proven liar."

The back-and-forth goes on, as Gollum replies, "Michael's not going to lie, he's going to tell the truth." Giuliani immediately shoots back, "There's nobody that I know that knows him that hasn't warned me that if his back is up against the wall, he'll lie like crazy because he's lied all his life." The bit continues on like that before Gollum crawls away screaming, "Make America great again!"

