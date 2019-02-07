On Wednesday evening, late night host Stephen Colbert relived Trump's SOTU in a decidedly unique way: by pointing out POTUS' colloquial rhythm. Specifically, Colbert noticed how Trump's speech started to rhyme right about the point that he argued "partisan investigations" would be one of the only things that could halt the nation's success. "I don't know, I think that's kind of cute," Colbert joked. "He threatened our democracy with a poem!"

Colbert was referencing these lines from Trump's SOTU speech:

An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigation. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.

Following Colbert's recognition of that little ditty, he came up with a new poem of his own, in an impersonation of Trump:

There once was a Donald from Queens/ Who came from a family of means/ 'Don't look into my stuff,' he cried in a huff/ Because you'll find out I betrayed our country to the Russians.

Colbert wasn't finished though: he also pointed out how "wholeheartedly" Trump used the lingual tool of alliteration. Alliteration is the repetition of words in a phrase or sentence that all start with similar sounds (like the end of this sentence.)

The audience was then given a series of clips from the State of the Union, including points that Trump said, "cooperation, compromise, and the common good," "smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier," and "greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance," to name some of the clips.

In response, Colbert said, "That is painful pandering pablum from Putin's pet president."

At another point on Wednesday night, The Late Show also revealed "footage of the real #SOTU speech," in which a doctored clip had people shouting about how boring the speech was. "This speech...takes too long," Trump faux-said at one point. "There's too much...clapping," he faux-said at another point.

