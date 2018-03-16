Change is scary. Not only because it can lead to a shakeup in routine or because it is unavoidable. Change is especially terrifying when it involves something that isn't broken and therefore doesn't require fixing. Stila's Stay All Day black liquid eyeliner is beloved for its precision, marker-like tip, its immovable formula, its inky pigmentation, its waterproof-ness, the fact that it never skips, and its ability to create the perfect wing or flick. However, the Stay All Day eyeliner has just gotten a makeover.

But nobody panic!!!

This is a very good thing if you like to rock that classic cat-eye look.

The brand has added a new version of the Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner to its assortment of products. So rest assured that the original isn't going anywhere nor is it changing. It just has a little sister now.

The new edition is the Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner with a micro tip. While the original allows for medium-to-thick lines and drama, the thin-tipped edition is designed for ultra-precise lining and detail work. It can be used to perfect already created lines, to make new flicks, or to further define the lash line.

As the brand's marketing campaign around the new version states — an artist needs both thin and thick tips to create masterpieces!

This tip-to-tip comparison spotlights the difference in length and width. The Micro Tip edition is much more petite. It also costs $22, which is the same price as the OG version.

This vantage point also demonstrates how these liners are similar but not equal in tip terms. However, the formula and the pigment are exactly the same in both iterations. Full disclosure: I love the original and received a press sample of the Micro Tip. So I can attest that it helps create meticulous lines, glides across the lid without pulling or tugging, and lets me play with the shape and length of my daily flick. It also doesn't budge. At all.

The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Micro Tip is now on sale at Sephora. It will be available at Ulta and at the Stila site in April.

Here's how to tell them apart in your makeup bag. The original's barrel is all-black, with gold Stila branding and lettering. The Micro Tip edition has a gold graphic on the cap and at the back of the barrel. That will make it easy to find.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

Here's an IRL version of these quick-drying liners in my hand. The Micro Tip liner is excellent for filling in along the lash line, thus leading to thicker-looking lashes. It's also a terrific touchup option that will freshen your eye makeup and take you from day to night.

Here it is IRL and on actual lids.

If you want to add further flourishes like swirls or stars, the fine tip is the perfect tool with which to draw them. It allows for more control. But if all you are seeking is a liner for a simple or basic flick, both Stay All Days are suited for the task.

This tweet sums up the consensus regarding the original Stay All Day Liner. That sort of devotion and adoration should transfer over to its little sister.

This Twitter user asks a legit question. If you are an eyeliner devotee, Stay All Day needs to be in your arsenal of products.

The brand has confirmed in black and white that the formula has not been tinkered with, leading to a supreme sense of relief among diehard users. If you pledge allegiance to the original, give the Micro Tip edition a chance. Your wing will thank you.