Outraged at the recent flurry of extreme anti-abortion laws, reproductive rights activists protested across the country on Tuesday, CNN reports. Demonstrations were planned for almost all 50 states, according to the organizers' website, and photos from the "Stop The Bans" rally show how people are uniting to fight for abortion rights.

"Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access," the #StopTheBans organizers wrote on the campaign's website. "This is Trump’s anti-choice movement… and it’s terrifying, particularly for women of color and low-income women who are most affected by these bans."

Alabama, Ohio, Georgia and Mississippi have all passed draconian anti-abortion laws in recent months. The Alabama law bans nearly all abortions and includes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, while Ohio, Georgia and Mississippi all passed what amount to six-week bans. Similar legislation is under consideration in Missouri and Louisiana, according to CNN.

All of those laws are being challenged in court, however, and as the #StopTheBans organizers noted, experts have said that restrictions on abortion access disproportionately hurt women of color and low-income women.

"We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women," the organizers wrote on the campaign's website. "Politicians shouldn't be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors. Together we say: Stop the bans."

My Uterus, My Rules Michigan was one of many states to host a #StopTheBans protest on Tuesday.

Not An Instruction Manual In many states, protesters staged their demonstrations outside the state capitol. Here, two demonstrators dressed in The Handmaid's Tale-style costumes protest in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Mine Not Yours Anti-abortion activists behind the recent spate of laws freely acknowledge that their goal is to prompt a Supreme Court challenge that will result in Roe v. Wade being reversed. As such, it's no surprise that defenders of abortion access protested outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.