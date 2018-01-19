8 Reproductive Organizations And Clinics To Donate To For The Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

In 1973, life in America completely changed for women. The Supreme Court decided that women had the right to decide whether or not they could terminate a pregnancy and, with this decision, Roe v. Wade became the landmark case that, finally, cemented a woman's right to choose.

But as the 45th anniversary of the decision approaches, women are still struggling today — especially with the continued anti-abortion moves by the Trump administration. Sometimes, it's easy to feel like we could be facing a repeal of Roe v. Wade, but the truth is many of us don't even know a life before Roe v. before abortion was legal. No matter what has happened with the current political climate, at the very least, abortion is legal. But there are plenty of who women do remember a life before Roe v. Wade — and we can't forget just how different things were.

Elizabeth was just 16 in 1973 when she became pregnant in New York, which had legal abortion before Roe v. Wade. But she wasn't sure the clinic she went to was legal and the experience she had there was traumatic. “I remember feeling very vulnerable,” Elizabeth told Bustle. “I was stark naked. Who would have you do that? I don’t know." First, the doctor didn't use painkillers when dilating her cervix and then used a vacuum to fill up a glass jar with the contents of her uterus — all of which was visible to Elizabeth. Afterward, he pushed the contents into her face saying, "Do you see what you did?" and told her to get out and that she should feel ashamed. “I left there shaking, not because of the procedure but because of how he treated me," she said. "It was awful — it was really, really awful.”

No woman should ever be forced to go through what Elizabeth went through. No woman should be punished and shamed for doing what she wants with her body.

So, for the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, consider donating to one of the many clinics and funds that help provide safe, compassionate abortions for women in need. Here are eight that could use your support.

1 Planned Parenthood Planned Parenthood provides a number of services to women all around America. In fact, they served 2.4 million patients in 2016 alone. "Planned Parenthood provides essential preventive healthcare for people across the U.S, including abortion services and other essential services such as contraception, STI screening and treatment, and cancer screening," Dr. Marisa Nádas, an OB-GYN at Jacobi Medical Center, NY and a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, tells Bustle. "In terms of access to abortion, Planned Parenthood plays a critical role in our country. Eighty-seven percent of counties in the U.S. do not have an abortion provider, and in many states, women drive for hours to access this essential service. If Planned Parenthood were no longer able to provide services, access to abortion would drop drastically across the country." Donate here.

4 The National Abortion Federation They want you to "help keep choice a reality", which is what we all really want, right? "Our members include individuals, private and non-profit clinics, Planned Parenthood affiliates, women’s health centers, physicians’ offices, and hospitals who together care for approximately half the women who choose abortion in the U.S. and Canada each year," the website explains. Donate here.

5 Abortion Care Network Their mission is to ensure access, provide excellent care, and end harassment. And every women deserves to live in a country where that mission is a reality. Your donation will go to independent abortion providers — and it's easy to to donate on their website.

6 Center For Reproductive Rights At the forefront of the legal fight for abortion, the Center for Reproductive Rights does amazing work at home and abroad. "We are the only global legal advocacy organization dedicated to reproductive rights, with expertise in both U.S. constitutional and international human rights law," the CRR's official website explains. "Our groundbreaking cases before national courts, United Nations committees, and regional human rights bodies have expanded access to reproductive healthcare, including birth control, safe abortion, prenatal and obstetric care, and unbiased information." Donate here.

7 Women With A Vision A social justice non-profit in the Greater New Orleans area, this group has been helping women of color since 1989. They focus everything from sex workers' rights to drug policy reform to reproductive outreach. And if that doesn't sell you, their mission certainly will. "We envision an environment in which there is no war against women’s bodies, in which women have spaces to come together and share their stories, in which women are empowered to make decisions concerning their own bodies and lives, and in which women have the necessary support to realize their hopes, dreams, and full potential." Donate here.