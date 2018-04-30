Stormy Daniels & Donald Trump Are Getting A Whole New Lawsuit

Adult film performer Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump for defamation, according to CNN. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, filed the lawsuit against the president in a New York federal court on Monday. At the core of the issue is Trump's April 18 tweet in which he mocked a composite sketch that Daniels said was of the man who threatened her in 2011. Daniels said that the unnamed man had warned her against revealing her alleged affair with Trump, which the president has denied through the White House. On April 18, Trump ridiculed the sketch and said, "A sketch years later about a non-existent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

In the defamation lawsuit, Daniels' lawyer referred to Daniels by her legal name, Stephanie Clifford, and said, "By calling the incident a 'con job,' Mr. Trump's statement would be understood to state that Ms. Clifford was fabricating the crime and the existence of the assailant, both of which are prohibited under New York law, as well as the law of numerous other states."

The attorney went on, "It was apparent that Mr. Trump meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar, someone who should not be trusted, that her claims about the threatening encounter are false, and that she was falsely accusing the individual depicted in the sketch of committing a crime, where no crime had been committed."

Avenatti added, "Mr. Trump made his statement either knowing it was false, had serious doubts about the truth of his statement, or made the statement with reckless disregard for its truth or falsity." So far, neither the White House or Trump directly have commented on the lawsuit.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...