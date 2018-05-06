Stormy Daniels Fake News Shirts & Other #TeamStormy Merch You Can Buy
Adult film stars rarely cross over into the big time — but Stormy Daniels has skipped Hollywood and gone straight to political stardom. Rather than just using her newfound fame for her own advancement, though, Stormy Daniels is selling shirts and other merch that makes fun of Trump and also benefits organizations that fight against bullying.
Daniels claims that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump has repeatedly denied. However, Trump admitted to paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence on the claims, Politifact tracked (after a long process of denials and varied admissions). One of Daniels' claims was that a man threatened her with violence in an attempt to keep her silent about her alleged involvement with Trump, who denied the veracity of that claim as well, calling her speaking out a "con job."
This, perhaps, is one of the reasons why the website of Stormy's new store says that some of the store's proceeds will be donated to anti-bullying organizations. Stormy herself posted a link to the store on Twitter, thanking her friends for setting it up. The website reads:
Unwilling to be silenced or intimidated, Stormy has been standing up to bullies her entire life, and that continues today. As she says, “Standing up to bullies is kind of my thing." This is what #TeamStormy is all about—staying true to yourself and the people you care about, speaking truth to power, and standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves.
Here are a few of the items Daniels is selling online.
1Wristbands
For those short on cash, there is a "Fighting bullies is kind of my thing" wristband that sports what the website calls the Team Stormy mantra. They're only $2 a piece, and the website suggests that you "buy in bulk to share with your friends."
2Spanking T-Shirts
During her interview on CBS' 60 Minutes, Daniels claimed that she spanked Trump with a Forbes magazine (Trump, however, denies that any of it ever took place).
Despite the president's denials, Team Stormy has a t-shirt commemorating the alleged moment — showing a scantily clad Stormy draped over a giant Forbes magazine, with words saying "Don't make me spank you."
3Fake Boobs > Fake News
Daniels has repeatedly commented on her own sizable breasts on Twitter, in both celebratory and self-deprecating ways — and now she's fallen squarely on the side of celebratory with a t-shirt claiming that "Fake Boobs > Fake News" for $25.
4#TeamStormy Pride
If you want to rep #TeamStormy but an NSFW shirt isn't for you, then Team Stormy has you covered with a full line of shirts that simply say "#TeamStormy" in various colors and on various types of shirts. Pink, rainbow, black, t-shirt or tank top — the choice is yours.
Daniels, the website proudly states, is a "slayer of internet trolls" who "rose to the pinnacle of the entertainment world on her own terms, always remaining true to her own voice." It's the president's word against hers — and now her supporters have a way to show they're with her.