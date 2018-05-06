Adult film stars rarely cross over into the big time — but Stormy Daniels has skipped Hollywood and gone straight to political stardom. Rather than just using her newfound fame for her own advancement, though, Stormy Daniels is selling shirts and other merch that makes fun of Trump and also benefits organizations that fight against bullying.

Daniels claims that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump has repeatedly denied. However, Trump admitted to paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence on the claims, Politifact tracked (after a long process of denials and varied admissions). One of Daniels' claims was that a man threatened her with violence in an attempt to keep her silent about her alleged involvement with Trump, who denied the veracity of that claim as well, calling her speaking out a "con job."

This, perhaps, is one of the reasons why the website of Stormy's new store says that some of the store's proceeds will be donated to anti-bullying organizations. Stormy herself posted a link to the store on Twitter, thanking her friends for setting it up. The website reads:

Unwilling to be silenced or intimidated, Stormy has been standing up to bullies her entire life, and that continues today. As she says, “Standing up to bullies is kind of my thing." This is what #TeamStormy is all about—staying true to yourself and the people you care about, speaking truth to power, and standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves.

Here are a few of the items Daniels is selling online.

1 Wristbands #TeamStormy For those short on cash, there is a "Fighting bullies is kind of my thing" wristband that sports what the website calls the Team Stormy mantra. They're only $2 a piece, and the website suggests that you "buy in bulk to share with your friends."

3 Fake Boobs > Fake News #TeamStormy Daniels has repeatedly commented on her own sizable breasts on Twitter, in both celebratory and self-deprecating ways — and now she's fallen squarely on the side of celebratory with a t-shirt claiming that "Fake Boobs > Fake News" for $25.