In separate tweets on Tuesday, Stormy Daniels and attorney Michael Avenatti announced that they had parted ways. Avenatti represented Daniels in her legal dealings with President Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for several years.

On Twitter, Daniels announced she had found a new lawyer. "I have retained Clark Brewster as my personal lawyer and have asked him and his firm to review all legal matters involving me," she tweeted. "Upon completion of Mr. Brewster's review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel on all legal issues."

Through an official statement on Twitter, Avenatti also confirmed that his professional relationship with Daniels had ended. "On Feb. 19, we informed Stormy Daniels in writing that we were terminating our legal representation of her for various reasons that we cannot disclose publicly due to the attorney-client privilege," his statement said. "This was a decision we made lightly and it came only after lengthy discussion, thought, and deliberation, as well as consultation with other professionals."

This news comes less than a week after a federal judge threw out Daniels' lawsuit against Trump and Cohen. The lawsuit sought to void a non-disclosure agreement that prohibited her from speaking publicly about an extra-marital affair that she alleged she and Trump once had in 2006.

More to come...