Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, December 12

Today’s tarot card is the King of Wands. It represents visionary leadership, boldness, and the ability to take calm 2control in tricky situations. It’s a sign that people are going to lean on you extra hard — so get ready to make some quick decisions, especially for your friends.

Where should everyone meet for drinks? What’s happening this weekend? Should they get back together with their ex? Just like the person depicted on the card — who seems to know it all as they stare steadily into the distance — you’ll be the only one with answers when your pals start piling on the questions. Everyone in the chat knows you see the bigger picture, so they won’t hesitate to ask for your input.

Not only will you have the perfect response for each and every scenario, you’ll also have the guts to confidently share your thoughts in moments when everyone else seems to be flailing. In two minutes — tops — you’ll schedule a fun night out and inspire your friend to block her ex for good.

In a tarot deck, the wands suit is associated with the element of fire, which represents motivation, innovation, and drive. The King of Wands is the most action-oriented card of them all, and it could explain why you’ll feel so powerful and in charge. This will be the theme of your day.

While you might spend a few hours fielding queries in your group chat, make sure you save some of that mental energy for yourself. It’ll be a good day to think about your own projects and goals and how you can get things heading in the right direction.

If a lack of inspiration has been holding you back, it’s possible your gears will finally start turning today, especially if you set aside time for a good, old-fashioned brainstorm. You might feel compelled to grab a notebook and a pen to jot down ideas or crack open your laptop in a cafe to lay out a game plan.

Strike while the iron is hot, as they say, and see what you can accomplish in the next 24 hours. While you’re at it, think about who you can lean on too. Even though you’re a great leader and always seem to know what’s up, it’s also OK to delegate tasks and ask for advice. It’s what the King of Wands would want.