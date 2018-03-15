During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, one mother made it crystal clear that although her daughter and the president are currently in a huge legal battle, she'd vote him into office again any day. As it turns out, adult film star Stormy Daniels' mom is a big Trump fan. In fact, 64-year-old Sheila Gregory hopes that coverage of the alleged affair won't hurt his presidency. Trump "vehemently denies" ever having an affair with Daniels, according to his lawyer Michael Cohen.

"If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time," Gregory told the Dallas Morning News during the recent interview. "I like him. I like the way he handles things. It's time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don't belong here."

Gregory claimed she hasn't spoken to her daughter in 12 years, around the time of her alleged encounter with Trump. Daniels, as the Dallas Morning News noted, has previously admitted that she doesn't talk to her parents anymore. However, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Gregory's claims that she's consistently tried to get in touch with her daughter are "fake news."

Daniels, 38, is a working mother who is currently performing in strip clubs across the country for her "Make America Horny Again" tour. She has previously won six awards as an adult entertainment director. Gregory described her daughter as "studious" while growing up, a horse lover who competed in equestrian competitions.

Now she's became a household name. In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that right before the 2016 presidential election, Cohen supposedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged affair. Cohen denied that Trump had an affair with the porn star in a public statement:

These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.

He did admit, however, to making a private and "lawful" payment to Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford:

In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford. Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.

Prior to admitting the private transaction, Cohen released a statement he claimed was signed by Daniels. It says she denies receiving hush money from Trump or having a romantic relationship with him. Daniels said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she does not know where this letter denying her alleged affair with Trump came from, perhaps from the internet.

The alleged sexual encounter between Trump and Daniels took place in 2006 while Trump was competing in a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. Trump would have been more than a year into his marriage with Melania, who would have been caring for an infant Barron at the time. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the hush money allegations during a press conference at the beginning of March:

Look, the President has addressed these [questions] directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true. This case has already been won in arbitration. And anything beyond that, I would refer you to the president’s outside counsel.

At the beginning of March 2018, Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump to break her non-disclosure agreement, claiming that Trump never signed it. She also offered to return the alleged hush money attached to the agreement. In fact, she's crowdfunding money for the lawsuit now, so that she can speak freely about the alleged affair.