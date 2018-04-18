The adult film star who says she had an affair with the president more than a decade ago has faced endless accusations that she's only after fame and money. However, a forthcoming Penthouse magazine interview reportedly lays out Stormy Daniels' plan to donate to Planned Parenthood if she wins her lawsuit against President Trump. Not only does the plan to donate the $130,000 Daniels says she was paid to keep quiet about the alleged affair show that she isn't chasing a pay day, but the fact that she wants to give the gift in Trump's name is also a perfect troll of the president.

Sources close to Penthouse told The Daily Beast that Daniels' interview, which won't hit newsstands until May 8, goes into detail about her alleged affair with Trump. "I don’t have shame. You can’t bully me," she reportedly told Penthouse about the scandal that recently made her a household name.

Daniels' lawsuit against Trump claims that a non-disclosure agreement she signed stating that she wouldn't speak publicly about their alleged 2006 affair is null because Trump never signed it himself. She's also suing Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for defamation. Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged affair, but maintains that the president never had a relationship with her.

Daniels, on the other hand, has stuck by her story. She reportedly told Penthouse she plans to donate the full $130,000 to Planned Parenthood in Trump's and Cohen's names if she wins the lawsuits.

The adult film star told 60 Minutes last month that she needed to set the record straight because she felt the public had made her out to be a villain:

"People are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me, I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, 'Oh, you're an opportunist. You're taking advantage of this.'"

She ended the interview with a direct challenge to the president's denials of their alleged affair: "He knows I'm telling the truth."

After Daniels and her lawyer released a sketch on Tuesday of a man they claim threatened her to protect Trump in 2011, the president explicitly called her a liar. "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" Trump tweeted.

She and her lawyer have also alluded to the fact that they have additional evidence proving the alleged affair did take place as Stormy described. A tweet including picture of a single CD inside a safe posted by her lawyer last month raised even more questions about what type of secret evidence they could have in their arsenal.

Although that potential evidence may not be released to the public any time soon, Daniels' plan to donate the money Cohen paid her signals that she didn't go public with her allegations to get rich. In fact, she told The Daily Beast earlier this month that she hasn't made money off of the additional publicity, either. "Yes, my dance bookings are seeing a boost but that comes with extra costs," she said.

More to come...