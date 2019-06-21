The upcoming season of Stranger Things looks so summery and it premieres on the Fourth of July. So, it's only appropriate that Stranger Things is being celebrated with a pop-up fair at Santa Monica Pier and a takeover of the amusement park at Coney Island. The show might be about monsters and secret government labs, but it's also about being super '80s and having fun with your friends, so these events sound spot-on.

As explained in a press release, the Santa Monica Pier pop-up fair will take place at Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For the fair, the Pacific Wheel Ferris Wheel will be changed into the Hawkins Wheel and the pier's funhouse, the Curiosity House, will be Stranger Things-themed, including spooky Demogorgons. There will also be entertainment from '80s cover bands, the Hawkins High cheerleaders, and magicians, along with food eating contests, a photo booth, and carnival games. Ice cream, naturally, will be provided by Scoops Ahoy, the shop where Steve works in the upcoming season. Basically, it's a carnival with everything Stranger Things-ified.

And for Stranger Things fans in New York, there's Coney Island event, which will also make an iconic location more like the fictional Hawkins, Indiana. This event — which seems a little less involved than the Santa Monica one (sorry, East Coasters) — will take place at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The usual rides at the park will be themed after the show and there will also be Scoops Ahoy ice cream carts for attendees who need to cool down. On Saturday, July 6, there will also be a Hawkins Fourth of July Spectacular Firework Show that will start at 9:30 p.m.

The first season of Stranger Things took place around Thanksgiving and the second one around Halloween, so the third season is really switching things up by taking place during summer. One of the trailers for the new season shows that: Billy works as a lifeguard at a pool, Dustin goes to camp, everyone's hanging out at the mall, there's a big carnival. That's why these two events for Stranger Things seem so perfect; they mirror what's going on in the show and will give fans a similar vibe to what they watch on-screen. Well, at least until the part where the kids have to start battling otherworldly creatures again.

If you'd like to get into the Stranger Things spirit this summer, but don't near the Santa Monica Pier or Coney Island, there's a couple other promotions going on ahead of the new season that you might be able to check out.

Burger King has an Upside Down Whopper (get it?) that is being served at 11 (get it?) different locations on June 21. (Those locations can be found here.) It's literally just a Whopper that's served upside down, but those select Burger King locations will also have other Stranger Things gear in store, including T-shirts.

If you're more of an ice cream fan, Baskin-Robbins has also teamed up with Stranger Things for a bunch of new desserts, including an Upside Down Sundae, a Demogorgon Sundae, a new flavor of ice cream called Eleven's Heaven, and Byers' House Lights Polar Pizza, which is a basically big ice cream-covered cookie decorated to look like the Christmas lights Joyce Byers used to communicate with Will. Hey, it might not be Scoops Ahoy, but it'll do.