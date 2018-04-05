Hair ads can be so freaking mesmerizing. The models' waves cascade down their backs like waterfalls, curls have enviable bounce, and every shiny strand looks smoother than a baby's bottom.

Well, it's all a bunch of bull with a capital "B". Thanks to Suave's new campaign revealing the secrets behind hair commercials, the public now has a behind-the-scenes look at how haircare brands actually style their models.

If you've ever purchased half of the haircare isle or spent hours in front of a mirror trying to achieve the styles you see in commercials, this is going to be a tough pill to swallow. The voluminous, picture-perfect manes featured in hair ads aren't actually achievable, and no, this isn't just an exaggeration.

Offering such affordable haircare, Suave is already a brand for the people. But their latest Hair You Can Believe campaign proves the brand is really here for its consumers. Their shocking commercial shows the extreme measures brands take in order to make hair look so gosh darn flawless on television. It's the kind of deception that consumers deserve to see and the tricks that Suave is now eliminating on screen to prove their products actually work.

As the commercial begins, viewers are hit with the stats. "74% of millennial women think hair shown in ads is unachievable and they're usually right," the video reads. The model standing before a green screen with two people, completely covered in green suits, next to her is proof that a viewer's skepticism is spot on. The green ninjas use neon rods to make the models hair defy gravity, as all of the green is later edited out so the model's tresses appear to flip and cascade effortlessly.

"We know hair-care brands often use exaggerated claims and show some ridiculous situations in their ads and we can admit, Suave has had its own share of fancy hair flips in the past,” Jennifer Bremner, director of marketing for Suave, told Allure. “But we also know that we don’t need to rely on advertising tricks and decided to have some fun while showing women everywhere how crazy those practices look when you really see it up close.”

You know those aerial views of Rapunzel-like bundles of hair protruding from the models head? Well, that's all T.V. magic, too. A second BTS clip shows what appears to be a model with a head full of hair, until she sits up to reveal her cropped 'do and the heaping pile of extensions she was merely resting on.

The trickery doesn't stop there. A third scene demonstrates how stylists simply fake it until they make it if they can't fulfill their vision using the model's own hair. Styrofoam balls are stuffed within locks to create the volume and shape a brand wants for an ad.

Each hair trick alone is quite the jaw-dropper, but combined, the deception is truly insane.

SuaveBeauty on YouTube

The madness does come to a halt, however, as the commercial nears its end. Rather than employ all of their usual tricks, Suave has models of varying hair types style their own hair on set using products like the Rose Oil Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner and the Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray.

Viewers watch the models brush their hair, blow dry their strands, tousle their curls, load on the hairspray, and react to the products. It's Suave's haircare speaking for itself, without all of the unnecessary props and editing. After all, when something truly works, you don't need all of the extra stuff.

Now that Suave has taken off their mask, perhaps other brands will follow suit. It's certainly that kind of transparency that makes a brand all the more likable, while proving their products really are the real deal.

Consumers will likely appreciate Suave's initiative, because boy, oh boy, digesting all of those BTS tactics was a bit much.