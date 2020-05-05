Weeks into lockdown, and having to cook every meal, every day – non-stop, it’s no surprise that everyone is collectively missing their fave restaurants. But luck for us, sandwich chain Subway has now released their meatball marinara recipe for the masses. So, if you’ve been craving their famous sub, and your cooking imagination is running dry, why not give Subway’s meatball Marinara recipe a whirl at home?

Subway released a selection of recipe videos with the food platform Tastemade UK in early May. It comes after all Subway shops in the UK closed on March 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This particularly popular sandwich – which contains Italian meatballs in a rich tomato sauce, served on a soft 6-inch sub (let’s be real, a foot-long) with all your personal toppings – takes roughly 45 minutes to rustle up.

And for all the veggies who were introduced to the meatless meatball marinara this January before it was cruelly ripped away when stores had to shut, fear not. Simply swap out the meat mince in the recipe for a plant-based alternative and skip the egg, or try aquafaba (chickpea water) as a replacement if you’re vegan.

Ingredients:

For the meatballs:

250 grams of beef and pork mince

40 grams of fresh bread crumbs

2 tablespoons of finely chopped onion

1 medium egg, beaten

1 tablespoons flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon of dried Italian herbs

1 teaspoon of salt

For the marinara sauce:

500ml tomato passata

1 small onion, grated

2 teaspoon garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried mixed Italian herbs

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon caster sugar

To serve

1 footlong Italian herb and cheese sub (or whatever baguette/bread roll you can get your hands on)

3 cheddar cheese slices, cut on the diagonal into triangles

20 grams mature mozzarella cheese, grated

Method:

The meatballs:

In a large bowl, place the beef and pork mince (or your veggie alternative), along with the bread crumbs, parsley, herbs, onion, salt, and egg (or aquafaba). Mix well, ensuring all the ingredients are well combined. Line a large baking tray with parchment. Using damp hands, take a heaped tablespoon of the mince mixture, and roll into a ball. Place on the lined tray and repeat with remaining mixture. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Working in batches, brown the meatballs on all sides. Remove from the pan, and set aside while you make the sauce.

The marinara sauce:

Place a separate pan on the heat and all a little more oil. Add the onion and cook for three minutes until softened. Add the garlic and continue to cook for a further minute. Add the passata, herbs, salt, and sugar, and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until the sauce is reduced by ⅓ and thickened. Once the sauce is thickened, add the meatballs back into the pan, stirring to coat with the sauce. Cover with a tight fitting lid, and cook for six to eight minutes or until cooked through.

Assemble: