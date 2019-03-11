Most of us know Sugarfina for its rosé-flavored gummy bears, which are excellent for dinner, if I do say so myself. But I bet you didn't know about the Sugarfina and Pressed Juicery collaboration that brought us "green juice" gummy bears. They don't contain any rosé, which is typically strike one, but once you hear about their line of gummies — which is expanding, by the way — you won't really care.

The newest flavors are inspired by some of the Pressed Juicery favorites, including roots (which sounds like it could taste like dirt but is actually made with apples, beets, and carrots), citrus (pineapple and lemon), and vanilla almond. Best yet, they're all natural, infused with vitamins A and C, and they come in cool packaging that knocks the socks off of traditional, boring, run-of-the-mill, not-green-juice-inspired gummy bears. Know what we call that? Breakfast.

Fun fact? All of this started with what might go down in history as the best April Fool's Day joke, like, ever. Sugarfina first introduced the "green juice" gummies in 2016. They were all, "Uh, it's a joke," and everyone else was like, "Shut the front door — we love these," and Sugarfina was like, "It's not for real, you guys," and everyone was like, "Show us the gummies! Show us the gummies!"

Sugarfina

So they did. Sugarfina gave Pressed Juicery a jingle and were like, "Pls send help," and thus, the greatest partnership ever was born. The first collection sold out in not even three days, leaving thousands of people on a waiting list, gummy-less and rather disgruntled. (Can't blame them.) And the rest, as they say, is history.

Juice Bears 4-Shot Carrier $14 Sugarfina

If the bears don't win you over, the packaging will. You can buy them in a set of four shot glasses (which include the green juice, roots, citrus, and vanilla almond flavors), individual bottles, or you can purchase what might be the greatest thing you'll ever come across: the seven-day gummy bear "cleanse." In my 30 trips around the sun, I've been waiting for a cleanse that involves nothing but candy, and the universe finally delivered!

7-Day Gummy Bear "Cleanse" $25 Sugarfina

The cleanse consists of two shots each of green juice, citrus, and roots, plus one shot of the vanilla almond bears. Finally, a week-long cleanse we can actually get through.

Both Sugarfina and Pressed Juicery will be selling the irresistible bears in select stores, or you can buy them online from Sugarfina. You best make haste, because if past launches are any indication, these beauts won't be around for long. Prices range from $3 to $25, but really, can you put a price on perfection? No. The answer, my friend, is no.

This certainly won't be the first time Sugarfina is stealing headlines. While its rosé gummy bears made them a household name, there was also that one time it partnered with Sanrio for a holiday collection to create candy so cute that the internet almost couldn't stand it. And let us not forget that time Neiman Marcus was offering a Sugarfina candy wall you could get installed for a measly $325,000. While these gummies with Pressed Juicery will cost you much fewer of your pennies, they are also every bit as Instagram-worthy. You can check the full collection out on Sugarfina's website here.