We all know that checking our breasts regularly is important, but many of us don't really know how, or what to look for. Over the age of 50, the NHS offers breast screening services every three years, but little is done to help younger women understand what to look out for. This is where Superdrug's new initiative comes in. High street retailer Superdrug is now offering in-store breast cancer checks — and it doesn't even require a nurse to examine you herself.

The new service is offered in association with CoppaFeel!, the charity which promotes self checks and breast cancer awareness as a whole. The offering was born from a survey that Superdrug conducted, where 82 percent of the 2000 women asked said they were not comfortable discussing changes in their breasts.

The appointments themselves will be available in any of the retailer's 56 clinics across the country, and it is being offered from today. They can be pre-booked, and involve a one-to-one with a nurse, who will instruct you how to check your own breasts, rather than check herself. Patients will learn how often they should be carrying out self-checks, what they should do in them, and what is normal to feel and what potentially is not.

What's more, each appointment is completely free of charge, and the retailer is looking to carry out around 100,000 of them in the first year alone. Former Love Island star Olivia Buckland has helped to promote the new service, which she has promoted on her Instagram page lately. She wrote:

“I am supporting @Superdrug and @coppafeelpeople to launch their boob awareness consultations across Superdrug’s health clinics. Now whenever you book in for a health service with a Superdrug nurse, they will also be able to speak to you about checking your boobs too. People of all genders will be given all the info they require to be clued up - and the chance to ask any questions. For me, it’s a topic close to my heart and I am so passionate about starting the boob checking conversation again - I personally check once a month in the shower! How do you check? Get checking everyone!"

Sophie Dopierala, Director of Education and Health Comms at CoppaFeel! said of the new partnership with Superdrug:

"Our annual research shows for most women who aren't checking their breasts, knowledge on what to look for remains the main barrier. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Superdrug. Using their trained nurses to encourage people on how to check their boobs or pecs will ensure we are reaching a whole new audience with the breast awareness message."

Dr Pixie McKenna, Superdrug's health and wellbeing ambassador, added:

"Once you know how simple checking your breasts is, it can save your life. I am so pleased to see Superdrug nurses will be taking this initiative to all patients, everyone should be able to check whether on themselves or a partner, or even talking it through with a friend - the more conversations the better!"

You can book in for a breast check up appointment with a nurse at Superdrug on their website. All appointments are free of charge, but need to be pre-booked. Research from Cancer Research UK states that 150 cases of breast cancer are discovered every day. The earlier a diagnosis can be made, the letter the prognosis, so take advantage of this offering and put your health first.