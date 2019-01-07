Someone with 46 years of experience — having started at the network at age 20 — will take over the top role at CBS News, the network announced Sunday. Susan Zirinsky will take over leading CBS News after the current president, David Rhodes, steps down in March. She will not just be the first woman to hold the position at the company, but she will remain one of the few women to hold such a role in the era of the #MeToo movement.

CBS Corp. acting Chief Executive Joseph Ianniello, who himself took over for Les Moonves following allegations of sexual misconduct (accusations that Moonves denies), sang Zirinsky's praises following the announcement.

"60 Minutes is the No. 1 news program and will continue to be that,” Ianniello told The Los Angeles Times. "Susan can add more value creatively on some of our other broadcasts and have an impact that’s much greater on the entire organization.”

Zirinsky, who is known by everyone at CBS News as "Z" and currently is 48 Hours' senior executive producer, agrees that her main strength for the news division will be her producer's eye. "Being a producer is my oxygen and the core of who I am," Zirinsky told the paper. "I’ve got to manage money and contracts, but management people will be there for me. My whole approach is as a producer and that’s what will differentiate us." Zirinsky's full title will be president and senior executive producer.

Zirinsky will be the only woman leading a broadcast network news division. She was preceded by Deborah Turness, who led NBC News from 2013 to 2017. On cable is Suzanne Scott, who has run Fox News since May. That appointment surprised many at the cable network given her position there throughout Roger Ailes' alleged sexual harassment and misconduct (which Ailes denies).

