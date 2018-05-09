Kylie Cosmetics has been komandeered by Kris Jenner. The matriarch and momager is finally doing a makeup line with her youngest daughter's beauty brand. It's the most legit family member collab that the company has done to date. Yep, we said it. Swatches of the Kylie x Kris Jenner Momager Makeup Collection prove this partnership is everything and here's why.

Kylie Cosmetics, which is on its way to becoming a beauty industry unicorn aka a billion dollar brand, has been shepherded by Mama Jenner via her biz smarts and know how. The Kylie Cosmetics platform helped launch Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty by introducing the KKW liquid lipsticks via the built-in customer base at KylieCosmetics.com.

The Kylie x Koko collab was the first — besides Lip Kits and other assorted products named after family members — and it showed that any sisterly kompetition is non-existent. The Kylie x Kourt collection is small but focused and featured Jenner's eldest and youngest children pairing up for an intergenerational collection.

While Kylie Cosmetics has yet to team up with Kendall Jenner and we've yet to see a mega matte christened after her, the sister collabs have always been cool and cute.

As for the Kylie x Kris Momager collection? That's fun AF. It also shows that the famous family actually has a sense of humor about itself.

The Kylie Cosmetics Insta was hacked, hijacked, and renamed "Kris Cosmetics." The playful social media power move demonstrated that mom and daughter would be amusing themselves while launching this powerhouse capsule. Or "kapsule."

Kris not only revealed the products on the Insta story but she also swatched them. Kylie put her to work. BTW, notice the middle finger charm here.

Let the unboxing begin! An animated Kris is our fave Kris.

The names of the products are self-referential in the most hilarious and irreverent ways.

There is a set of eight minis. These lippie collections are always quick sellouts for Kylie Cosmetics — sorry, Kris Cosmetics.

For a first-time swatcher, Ma Jenner has the swiping technique down. Check out the hot pink Too Blessed in the Velvet formula.

Of course it's her fave and it's a rich, Old Hollywood red.

So many amazing shades and Kris Jenner katch phrases.

Ooh, look! A purdy pink gloss.

Another super shiny neutral! Are you loving these lippies yet?

They love a high shine gloss over at Kris Cosmetics.

This mini set is straight fire.

Boss for the boss! The Kris mini range features all the signature Kylie Cosmetics lippie textures.

The Kris Momager range isn't just about lippies. There is a face palette featuring blushes and highlighters. You, too, can have that signature Kardashian glow despite not sharing their DNA.

The packaging features Jenner's signature saying. See! This is why this collection is the brand's best. It's not afraid to poke fun at itself.

There's enough glow there to communicate with the satellites.

Peachy and bronzy and golden!

Those shades names, though.

One is called "Your Sister's Going to Jail." Another is "I Raised You on Mac N Cheese." There's also "It's Snowing Pussy Willows." Go, Kris, go.

Seriously, we cannot with the Momager collection.

Jenner's likeness factors heavily into the packaging.

There's also an eyeshadow palette with 12 pans of product in shimmery and matte textures. The packaging sports another familiar phrase. Everything about the range is so Kris — with her tongue tucked firmly in her well-blushed and contoured cheek.

Not only can you marvel at the shades but how about their names?

Are you so ready to part ways with your cash to stock up on all the Momager products? Yeah, you are.

Here's a last look some of the anchor shades.

The Momager collection features a bullet lipstick, too.

The color is a rosy nude, which is a KJ hallmark.

But the middle finger-adorned packaging is oh-so-sassy.

The collection arrives on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13. Kylie and Kris Jenner krushed it. You are doing amazing, sweeties!