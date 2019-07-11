If you haven't heard about Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, there's a good chance you haven't been on the internet at all lately. The Lady Gaga-helmed cosmetics brand is coming fans' way so soon. Curious about what's in the singer and actor's beauty range? It's all about self-expression. On Thursday, Allure got an exclusive look inside Gaga's Haus Laboratories, and fans learned all about the new brand owner's vision for the range as well as pricing and what's inside the first launch.

Lady Gaga first took to her Instagram account on July 9 to post the first look at her Haus Laboratories cosmetics range. The video features a diverse cast of models in some seriously killer makeup looks. From metallic shadows to nude lips and glitter, the brand's focus seems to be on products' versatility and customers ability to mix and match in order to express themselves.

In a July 11 press release Haus Laboratories explains its mission saying, "We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and invention." Part of the mission to empower people begins with accessibility of the product. That's why Haus Laboratories will be launching exclusively with Amazon and at the brand's own website, providing shopping opportunities for a wide swath of people Amazon being such an easy to access website. As for when to look for Haus Laboratories online, the pre-order campaign begins on Amazon Prime Day, July 15 and 16.

If you've been curious about what's inside Lady Gaga's beauty line, the singer hasn't revealed everything, but here's some of the new information that's just come out about the products Haus Laboratories will be launching.

First up, there will be six HAUS Collections. Inside these curated collections, shoppers will find three products; Glam Attack Shimmer Powder, an all over color with a metallic finish, RIP Lip Liner, and Le Riot Gloss. The six collections include HAUS of Chained Ballerina, HAUS of Goddess, HAUS of Rose B*tch, HAUS of Rockstar, HAUS of Dynasty, and HAUS of Metal Head, and each retails for $49.

While all six of the collections have yet to be seen, fans can get a first glimpse at the HAUS of Chained Ballerina below.

Courtesy of HAUS Laboratories

Next, there are the duo sets. HAUS Laboratories is launching the Le Riot Lipgloss, RIP Lip Liner, and Glam Attack Shimmer Powder in limited-time duos that will go up for pre-order on Prime Day, July 15 and 16. There are three different duos for each product category. The shimmer powders duos will retail for $36, Le Riot Gloss duos for $32, and RIP Lip Liners for $32.

Every item in the HAUS Laboratories collection goes up for pre-order on July 15 and 16 while supplies last. While carried by Amazon, which is known for its fast delivery via Prime, customers will still have to wait to get their hands on the products. According to the brand's press release, items will not ship until the official HAUS Laboratories launch in September 2019.

If you want to be sure to be one of the first to shop Lady Gaga's new Haus Laboratories beauty brand, July 15 is just around the corner. Plus, now that you know a bit more about what's coming and what the costs will be, you can be even more prepared to join in with your fellow Little Monsters when the brand's pre-order campaign begins.