There is already so much happening on the Easter candy front, but this is a definite twist to your traditional chocolate egg and marshmallow chick options. Easter is normally the time of severe sugar overload, which is great for those of us with the sweetest of tooths (myself included), but if you want something a little tangier, then SweeTARTS Sour Bunny Gummies have just been spotted on Target shelves by Instagrammer Three Snackateers and they definitely look pucker-worthy. Not everyone wants to wake up from a sugar coma smeared in chocolate, for some reason.

These aDORKable little bunnies hajve no artificial colors or flavors and come in at just $2.69 for an 11-oz. package, which means you can start stockpiling now to last you through summer. I have no idea how long they actually last, but I'm still eating candy that I bought in the '90s and I am super healthy and normal, right? But seriously, you may not be able to get enough, especially if you're already a traditional SweeTARTS lover. They seem to come in all of your favorite SweeTARTS colors and flavors, but of course with a gummy twist, which means you can enjoy that extra sour-y flavor for even longer. In fact, gummies always offer that nice combination of sucking and chewing, so a little can go a long way.

Per Three Snacketeers, the candy is available right now at Target, and if you can't make it out to one then the Target website has your back. Easter may still be weeks away, but there's no stopping the onslaught of candy options and it's nice to finally see some love for the sour side of the palate. Easter should be a time for everyone, which means all different candy lovers deserve to be represented.

SweeTARTS Sour Bunny Gummies $2.69 Target

Easter season always offers a beautiful candy bounty, but 2019 has definitely seen some exciting updates on the traditional candy flavors. Although we'll probably never stop seeing chocolate eggs and fluffy marshmallows (long may they reign), it's definitely nice to see some experimentation on the candy front and the big names in candy getting creative with new flavors. Russell Stover has added churro flavors into the mix with their marshmallow eggs and Peeps now have a pancake and syrup flavor, because you can't have too much of a good thing. Basically, Easter has become a flavor free-for-all and I am all for it.

Of course, if you want to stay more in the sweet n' sour lane, Sour Patch Jelly Beans seem like a great pairing for the SweeTARTS Sour Bunny Gummies. Get that sweet and sour combination happening, see how much sour you can stand, and try not to pass out from the intensity of flavor. And when it all gets too much, reach for some traditional chocolate has a palate cleanser. Isn't that what Easter is all about?

It may feel like the Easter candy headlines have been coming coming strong since January 1, but this year there is just more to enjoy. And remember, Easter (candy) comes just once a year, so enjoy it while it lasts. And stock up, if you have the cupboard space.