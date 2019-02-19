You've heard about having dinner and a show but how about lunch and an amusement park ride? Thanks to Taco Bell, you can now slide into your lunch order. Taco Bell created the world's first slide-thru take out window in celebration of the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider's return and lunch has never been more amusing. As if the crunch of your first bite of a Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider wasn't thrilling enough, you can now physically ~feel the thrill~ before the bite.

The slide-thru take out window only exists only in Canada. And only for one day. So if you're looking for a thrill with a side of thrill, consider a trip up north. This is an once in a lifetime food run. A Taco Bell spokesperson explains to Bustle, "For one day only, Taco Bell fans at Horseshoe Resort near Barrie, ON, will get the chance to place their orders at the top of a tubing hill, slide down and grab their Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider from a custom-built take-out window at the bottom." In a world where everyone is sliding into the DMs, be the person who slides into the Taco Bell take out window.

This event marks the return of the Canadian fan favorite menu item. For those who are ~unaware~, the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider combines Taco Bell and Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeño cheese snacks in a single bite. Flavor options include Spicy Chicken, Beefy Cheddar and Supreme. Before your drool puddles on your keyboard, this slider is only available in Canada.

Veronica Castillo, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell Canada, says about the event, "This fan-favourite deserves a celebration that’s as audacious as the Crunchwrap itself, something wild and unexpected and has never been tried before." Unexpected? Yes. Never tried before? Also, yes. You can slide into your Cheetos Crunchwrap order on Mar. 2. from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If you aren't able to make it, you won't be missing out. The Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider will be available across Canada on Feb. 25. And you can just drive-thru to pick your order up.

If you're nowhere near Canada, and therefore the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider, don't worry. There are changes coming to Taco Bell that are just exhilarating as a day tubing down a snowy mountainside. It was reported earlier in Jan. 2019 that Taco Bell would be rolling out a more expansive vegetarian menu. In addition, the restaurant has expressed their commitment to sourcing quality ingredients and eliminating artificial flavors and colors from their menu.

But if you're seeking more of an ~experience~ and are having feelings of missing out on this tube ride, you can be a burrito. No, really. Taco Bell has always been a leader when it comes to their merchandise for sale. And now you can add the Taco Bell Ultra Plush Burrito Wrap Blanket to your wish list. If you can't slide into a burrito, ~be the burrito~.

If you're in Canada and want a once in a lifetime opportunity to slide into — instead of drive-thru — a take out window, seize the day. Take a million Instagram stories and share the exhilaration with the world — one crunch at a time.