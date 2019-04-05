Taco Bell has had a busy week. You probably know (and love) the fast-food provider, but do you have what it takes to be a Taco Bell-er? Well, if you've ever thought about joining the company, now is your chance. The company is trying to get ready for the busy summer, so Taco Bell hiring parties are kicking off around the country — a chance to score some free food and a job interview, all in one place. Maybe you'll also get an inside scoop on the roll-out of Taco Bell's vegetarian menu, because a human can dream, right?

"At Taco Bell, we believe that creating a different sort of work place starts with a hiring process as unique as we are," Frank Tucker, chief people officer of Taco Bell Corp, explained in a press release. "People are an integral part of the brand, and Hiring Parties provide job candidates with an insider's look at what makes Taco Bell restaurants a place to want to work and grow."

To make this happen, Taco Bell is setting up 600 hiring parties around the country from April 22 - 27. If you're not familiar with the idea, think of a traditional job fair but give it a Taco Bell theme and take it up a notch — they promise festivities and free food, along with job interviews that you can do right on the spot. Sounds convenient and delicious.

What does Taco Bell look for in an employee? Well, it sounds like it's looking for folks who are enthusiastic about its products and brand — which I can't imagine is that hard to find because, well, TACO BELL. "It is important to ensure passionate employees can get the most out of their time working at a Taco Bell restaurant — beginning on day one," Bjorn Erland, vice president of people and experience, Taco Bell Corp, explained in the press release. "Whether you start in a Taco Bell restaurant as a seasonal team member or stay for a decades-long career, everyone should be able to pursue their personal, professional and educational passions."

In fact, the company points out that employees at Taco Bell restaurants have access to both leadership development programs and education support, including tuition discounts and scholarships. And I'm assuming leftover tacos by the bucketload, but that may just be a pipe dream.

Of course, if you can't reach a hiring party you can always apply online if you want a chance to join the Taco Bell family.

Taco Bell already gets very involved in every aspect of our lives. You can host a party at a Taco Bell, you can even get married at a Taco Bell, you can even have your life saved in a freak accident by Taco Bell. It's everywhere — it's a part of you. If you want to take it one step further and work at Taco Bell, well one could argue that it just makes logical sense.

Check out the Taco Bell hiring parties site for more information — and see if there's a party coming to a location near you. Go forth and be the supremest of Crunchwraps.