The first season of Netflix's rebooted Queer Eye may be over, but fans of the Fab Five still have plenty to be excited about. Not only is the hit show's second season expected sometime later this year, but resident food and wine expert Antoni Porowski recently announced plans to release a cookbook, and on Tuesday, it was revealed that Queer Eye's Tan France is publishing a memoir, too.

Two weeks ago when EW shared an exclusive report that Antoni Porowski is publishing a cookbook featuring his signature recipes from Queer Eye, I cleared out space on my bookshelf for my very first title authored by one of the Fab Five. Now it appears I need to make more room, because according to another EW exclusive, there's a second cast member turning their attentions to the book world: Tan France. The show's style guru is working on a memoir for St. Martin's Press that is slated for release Spring 2019, and according to its synopsis, the untitled memoir will have in it all the same things viewers love from Queer Eye: humor, heart, honesty, and, of course, plenty of hot fashion.

According to the publisher, the forthcoming memoir "will be filled with Tan’s trademark humor, savvy sense of style, radical compassion, as well as very personal revelations." It will include, for the first time, personal details about the fashion designer's childhood growing up gay in a traditional Muslim family, and living as one of the few people of color in a small community in Northern England. In his memoir, France will also open up about his coming out experience, which happened at the age of 34 when he finally revealed to his Pakistani family that he is gay and has been happily married to his partner for over 10 years. All throughout the book, readers can also expect to find plenty of advice, lists, and precepts that can help them in their time of need, personal, fashion, or otherwise.

According to France, “The book is meant to spread joy, personal acceptance, and most of all, understanding. Each of us is living our own private journey, and the more we know about each other, the healthier and happier the world will be.”

The founder of the women's clothing line Kingdom & State and a successful fashion designer for over 15 years, France spent most of his career behind-the-scenes. That is, until he was cast as one of the stars on Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye, an Emmy-winning makeover show that transforms people's lives on the outside as it does on the inside. When he was cast, France became the first openly gay Muslim on western television, a role he doesn't take lightly. He has spoken publicly about wanting to use his stardom to "set the record straight" and clear up misconceptions Americans have about people with the same cultural, racial, and sexual backgrounds as him.

As the resident fashion advisor, France makes it his mission to not only help Americans become more fabulous one closet at a time, but help them invite change and acceptance into their hearts. Just ask Bustle's own Olivia Muenter, who was recently styled by Tan France herself, and came away from the experience with a lot more than fashion tips.

"Something that [the old makeover shows] did in the old days is hide the parts of your body you don't love. I want to highlight those parts of your body," France told Muenter. "Why wouldn't you wear a figure-hugging pencil skirt?"

It's that kind of self-loving philosophy that makes France such a delight to watch on Queer Eye, and it is that signature heart, humor, and honesty readers can hopefully expect from his forthcoming memoir.