Calling all frequent Target shoppers: you know how it feels to run back and forth to the store whenever you need a grocery run (and possibly not wanting to check your bank balance directly after you finish shopping). It can honestly be a struggle to leave the store without buying every cute homeware knick-knack or delicious-looking snack you see when perusing the aisles — but there's good news: per Tech Crunch, Target is expanding its loyalty program to make shopping a little easier on our wallets.

The loyalty program, Target Circle, rewards the chain's shoppers when they come back to the stores by offering 1 percent back on subsequent trips (in addition to other perks). Target Circle was first launched last March, and Tech Crunch reports that it's still in the beta testing stage. It's gone through some changes already: originally, it was only available in Texas' Dallas-Fort-Worth region. But now, Target decided that it's time to take things to the next step: six other major US regions will gain access to the loyalty program beta.

If you live in Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City, or Phoenix, it's your lucky day — so far, these are the areas that'll be able to try out Target Circle. If you didn't see your city on the list, don't worry: this is only the first step for the program. Target is starting out on a small scale in order to get a feel for how the program will perform once its opened to millions of people across the country.

So, how will Target Circle work, exactly? Basically, the main facet of the program will be allowing customers to earn 1 percent back on purchases. From Target's point of view, this is a means to encourage shoppers to continue coming back to the store for all of their grocery, homeware, and other miscellaneous needs. The new loyalty beta includes other rewards, too: users will be able to vote on their local Target's community giving programs, and have the chance to get a surprise perk on their birthdays.

Target Circle users will also be able to personalize the perks and rewards they get. For example, if you only frequent Target for pet food and accessories, you'll have the opportunity to get unique discounts within that department. This is super great because you'll be able to get savings that you actually need — we all know the frustration of racking up tons of coupons on things we've never bought and probably never will.

If you live in one of the areas that Target Circle is currently debuting in, you can sign up for the program here or by downloading the app (or, next time you're at Target, you can give your cashier your phone number at checkout to register and get information about the program). Happy shopping everyone, and remember: if you're not actively looking for all the best discounts when you go out to buy something, you're not probably missing out on some serious sales. Always stay on the discount hunt — you won't regret it.