Target's 2018 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion & Beauty Sales Will Save You MAJOR Cash
Target is dangerous. It's not life-threateningly dangerous, but when it comes to your wallet, it's basically a black hole. However, no one really seems to mind. If you're a sucker for Target now, the Target Black Friday & Cyber Monday fashion & beauty sales are going to blow your mind. Not only can you snag some of the retailers' best fashion pieces, but there's a deal on beauty that is going to have you sprinting down the cosmetic and skin care aisles.
What's Target's Black Friday deal? It's unlike sales from brands. Target is a big box retailer which means they don't have a single brand. Instead, they offer items from a multitude of names. That's true of both the brand's style pieces and their beauty options. From Pixi in the beauty aisles to Universal Thread on the fashion side, different brands are being offered at different discounts.
Thankfully, though, the brand has already released their deals, and you can go ahead and start planning your midnight shopping trip to the bright red and white hued retailer. What are all the fashion and beauty deals for Target's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale? There's a lot of style and beauty to go around.
$10 Wallet On A String
A New Day Women's String Classic Wallet
$10
A New Day's String Wallets will be reduced all the way down to just $10 for the sale.
$4 Tee Shirts & Tanks
Ava & Viv Women's Plus Size Core V-Neck Tee-Shirt
$4
Tee shirts and tank tops from Ava & Viv, Universal Thread, and A New Day will all be just $4.
$6 Long Sleeve Tees
Universal Thread Women's Plus Size Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$6
If you're looking for more long sleeve tees in your life, then get ready. Universal Thread, Ava & Viv, and A New Day all have long sleeve tees for just $6.
$15 Ankle Boots
Universal Thread Women's Nora V-Cut Ankle Booties
$15
Select ankle boots from Target will be only $15 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
$20 Knee High Boots
Universal Thread Women's Brisa Riding Boots
$0
If you're more of a riding boot kind of person, those will up for grabs during the sale as well. Select styles will cost just $20.
$15 Denim
Universal Thread Women's High-Rise Skinny Jeans
$15
A great pair of denim is always in style, and Universal Thread and Wrangler denim will be $15 for Black Friday.
$14 Cardigans
A New Day Women's Any Day V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
$14
Another classic? Cardigans, and A New Day cardigans will be reduced to just $14.
Sweaters Starting At $10
A New Day Women's Plus Size Leopard Print Pullover Sweater
$10
A pullover sweater is a must-have for cooler weather, and during Target's Black Friday sale, they're just $10 from A New Day, Universal Thread, and Ava & Viv.
$5 Holiday Graphic Tees
Fifth Sun Women's Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Christmas All the Jingle Ladies Raglan T-Shirt
$5
Thanksgiving will be over come Black Friday, so why not snag a holiday tee for just $5.
$15 Pullovers
Women's The Lion King Hakuna Matata Graphic Pullover Sweatshirt
$15
Who doesn't love a cozy pullover, especially when it's just $15?
Athletic Fleece For $15
C9 Champion Women's Authentic Fleece Sweatshirt
$15
Whether you're into working out or into atheleisure, these athletic pullovers are perfect.
Fleece Sleep Pants
Women's Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Pant
$5
Sang a set of Mickey Mouse Christmas pants for just $5 for the holiday season.
Thermal Sleep Sets
Gilligan & O'Malley Women's Star Print Thermal Pajama Set
$15
Who doesn't want to feel cozy for just $15?
Family Pajamas Starting At $10
Nite Nite Munki Munki Women's Holiday Moose Notch Collar Pajama Set
$10
Want you and your significant other or family members to match? No worries! Matching sets begin at $10.
$10 Flannel Sleep Pants
Gilligan & O'Malley Women's Floral Print Flannel Pajama Pant
$10
Looking for the perfect flannels for the holiday? Gilligan & O'Malley flannel pajama bottoms will be just $10.
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Beauty Sets
Maybelline Countdown Mini Mascara
$12.99
If you're looking for a gift for the beauty lover in your life, so if you want a gift for yourself, all beauty sets are buy one, get one half off during the sale.
Conair Flat Iron for Less Than $20
Conari Infiniti Pro Flat Iron 1" in Rose Gold
$0
Not only is this flat iron's rose gold color super cute, but it's less than $20 during the sale!
Infiniti Rose Gold Hair Dryer For $19.99
InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Professional Hair Dryer
$0
If you're going to get a rose gold flat iron, why not snag a rose gold hair dryer to go with it?
If you're heading to Target's Black Friday sale, don't miss out on these incredible fashion and beauty deals.