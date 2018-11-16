Brace yourselves; it’s almost here. No, not winter. Not Thanksgiving, either. Black Friday is coming, with all the trials and tribulations that momentous day of sales usually involves. But hey, at least it’s easy to prepare for it these days, thank to the wonders of the internet — and if you’ve been wondering what the best Black Friday deals at Target are for 2018, good news! Target’s Black Friday preview ad has all the information you seek.

Target’s Black Friday preview ad dropped pretty early this year; according to a press release, it hit the internet on Nov. 1. Think of it as sort of like the digital version of those big holiday wish books that have traditionally appeared within the pages of print newspapers around the holiday season: Even though it’s online, the Target ad is a whopping 48 pages long, with each page full of deals and steals. Mousing over specific items on each page brings up a “see details” button; to find out more about the deal, click on that button and a pop-up will appear with all the specifics. The details for each deal can vary, so pay attention to the fine print: Some of them are doorbusters; some of them require a product activation to get your bonus; and so on and so forth. Read carefully, is what I’m saying.

Although the ad is certainly cool-looking, it’s, uh… perhaps not the most efficient way to communicate the information it holds. So, I did the work for you: Here’s a list of all the best Target Black Friday deals, organized neatly by category. Specific items have been bolded for easy reading.

1 iPhones Target Buy an iPhone; get a Target gift card when you activate the phone on Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. Purchases of an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X net you a $150 gift card, while buying an iPhone XS or XS Max gives you a $250 gift card. Given that these phones normally run between $600 (for an iPhone 8 and $1249.99 (for an XS Max), well, that’s a pretty good deal.

2 Other Phones Target Not an Apple person? Not a problem! There are plenty of other “buy a phone, get a gift card” deals on offer, too: Purchases of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones get a free $300 Target gift with activation on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T; the same goes for the Samsung Galaxy Note9 when you activate on Verizon or AT&T; and buying and Verizon-activating a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel XL nets you a $200 Target gift card. Note that all of these deals are doorbusters, by the way.

3 Fitbits Target In the market for a new Fitbit? The Alta, which is normally $99.95, will be marked down to $59.95 — a savings of $40 — while the Alta HR, typically $129.95, will be marked down to $79.95, saving you $50. The Fitbit Versa, meanwhile — usually $199.95 — will drop to $149.

4 Smart Home Devices Target Doorbuster deals on Google Home, Google Home Mini, Amazon Echo, and Amazon Echo Dot devices knock off roughly 50 percent of the cost for each: The Google Home, usually $129, will be $79; the Google Home Mini, usually around $49, will be marked down to $25; the Amazon Echo, normally $99.99, will see its price drop to $69; the third generation of the Echo Dot, usually $49.99, will be $24; and the second generation of the Echo Dot, regularly $40, will be just $19.99. (They’re all doorbuster deals, by the way, so just keep that in mind.)

5 Bluetooth Speakers Target You’ve got both save and splurge options on sale: On the “save” end of things, the Altec Lansing Jacket H2O 4 Bluetooth speaker, which is usually $59.99, will be half off, costing you a mere $29.99; or, if you’re interested in something a little more splurge-worthy, a doorbuster deal marks the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker — typically a cool $100 — down to $69.99.

6 Chromebooks and Tablets Target Admittedly, there are many more tablet deals than Chromebook ones — but there’s a little something for everyone here all the same: HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebooks are $100 off, coming in at $199.99, as opposed to the usual $299.99; the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A Android tablet is $120 off, making it $159.99 instead of $279.99; and for the folks who mostly want an e-reader with a few tablet capabilities, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is $50 off, costing $99.99, rather than $149.99.

7 Baby Gear Target Specifically, baby gear for parents who are always on the go. The Chicco Bravo travel system — a quick-folding device that can function as either an infant car seat or a toddler stroller — will be $279.99; that’s about $100 cheaper than its regular $379.99 price tag. Meanwhile, the Graco 4Ever convertible car seat will be 50 percent off; the sale price is $164.99.

8 Linens Galore Target I am desperately in need to a towel and bed sheet refresh, so, uh, if you need me… I’ll be at Target. For doorbusters, we’ve got Pillowfort and Threshold twin-size flannel sheet sets on sale for $14, Opalhouse Perfectly Soft bath towels for $4, Threshold chenille and Sherpa throws for $10, and Tranquility 12-pound weighted blankets for $50. Non-doorbusters include Room Essentials bath towels, two-count hand towels, and six-count washcloths for just $2 and Threshold fuzzy blankets for $18. All other Threshold blankets are also 15 percent off.

9 Stick Vacs Target Allow me to extol the virtues of cordless stick vacs: They’re a lot easier to lug around your home than a full-sized, plug-in vacuum; they’re good for everything from hardwood floors to upholstered furniture; they’re not messy to empty; and they’re easy to store. They are the greatest. They can, however, be a little pricey — but hey, that’s what Black Friday is for. Target’s deals include $110 off the Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum (it will be $189.99 instead of $299.99), $150 off the Shark ION X40 (it’ll cost you $149.99, as opposed to $299.99), and the $150 off the Shark ION F80 MultiFLEX (you’re looking at $299.99 for it, rather than the regular $449.99). Note that the Dyson V6 and the Shark ION X40 deals are both doorbusters.

10 A Truly Excellent Electric Toothbrush Target I’m pretty sure that my lack of cavities during my last dentist’s visit despite not having had my teeth looked at for, uh, a few years had something to do with my Sonicare. Target will have the Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 power toothbrush available for 40 percent off on Black Friday; it’ll cost just shy of $35.

11 The Mighty KitchenAid Stand Mixer Target I love my KitchenAid, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned from my years lurking on the baking internet, it’s that one should never pay full price for one — there are always deals to be had if you look hard enough. (Mine is a refurbished one, for example — works perfectly and did not cost a proverbial arm and a leg.) As a doorbuster during Target’s Black Friday sale, you can get yourself a KitchenAid Professional five-quart mixer for $219.99 — which, given that its regular price is $449.99, is quite the deal, indeed.

12 Coffee Makers Upon Coffee Makers No matter how you take your coffee, there’s a deal here for you. If you’re a one-cup-a-day kind of person, the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker will have a doorbuster price of $49.99, saving you $30 off its regular price of $79.99; additionally, Keurig K-Elite single-serve coffee makers will be on sale for $129.99 (normally, they’re $169.99). If you tend to share you coffee with someone else the Bodum French press coffee for two set will be almost half off, costing you just $10. Need a bigger pot? BLACK+DECKER’s 12-cup programmable coffee maker will also be about half off, on sale for $10. And if you want to splurge, the Ninja Coffee Bar glass carafe coffee system will be $100 off, costing you $99.99 instead of $199.99, while the Nespresso VertuoPlus limited-edition bundle will be about half off, running $124.99 rather than the usual $249.99.

13 Ninja Blenders I didn’t realize what a difference having a good blender makes until I actually, y’know, got a good blender. I have the Ninja Professional 1200-watt kitchen system, and I love it; during Target’s Black Friday sales, it’ll be a full $100 off, costing you $99.99. (The regular price is $199.99, which nets you the blender, food processor, and smoothie cups.) Also on sale during the event will be the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Pro Complete personal blender ($59.99, about half off the normal price of $119.99) and the Ninja Professional 1000-watt blender (also $59.99, or $40 off the regular $99.99 price tag).

14 A Basic Crock-Pot Target It might not have all the bells and whistles of an Instant Pot, but it’s hard to beat a $10 slow cooker. This Crock-Pot 4.5-quart manual cooker will be half off during Target’s Black Friday sale.

15 Roku Devices Target Thinking about cutting the cable cord? A Roku will enable you to stream everything from Netflix to YouTube right to your TV. On sale, you’ll be able to grab a Roku Ultra Streaming Player for $49.99 (a savings of $50); meanwhile, a Roku Streaming Stick with Enhanced Voice Remote will cost you just $29.99 (saving you $20).