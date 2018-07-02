If you're itching for some new wardrobe updates, Fourth of July week is a great time to expand your closet while still staying on budget. Many stores will be slashing their prices in honor of the holiday, and Target's Fourth of July sale will be offering an extra 20% off on clothes, swimwear, and shoes — including their sale and clearance pieces. If you are shopping online, all you have to do is enter the code "JULY4" at checkout to get your discount, and the sale will last until Wednesday, July 4, giving you a couple of days to browse.

There will be plenty to tempt you when it comes down to bargains, where tanks are starting at $5 a pop, tees will be available from $8 a piece, and shorts start at $12, making for some affordable fashion updates. And if you need a new pair of flip flops for the pool or the beach, right now they're available from $3.99. But with over 3000 items to browse in the women's section, trying to find standout pieces can be a little intimidating. To get you thinking on what is in store for you, below are some favorite picks. Happy shopping!

Target Button-Down Midi Slip Dress $27.50 Target Channel the '90s with this box-neckline slip dress. Featuring light pinstripes and a chic row of buttons running down the side, it looks like something Meg Ryan would wear in a rom-com. Originally $33, you can save six bucks on it. Buy Now

Target Wide Leg Overalls $24 Target Go country-chic this summer with these wide leg, cropped overalls. Pair them with a white collared shirt and a straw tote for ultimate farmer's market vibes. Originally $30, you can save yourself six bucks if you get it this week. Buy Now

Target Plus Size Button-Back Tank Top $20 Target Whether you need an office wardrobe update or want something chic to pair with your high waist pants over the weekend, this bow accented v-neck is the perfect addition. It also comes in black or teal, so you can choose whichever color goes best with your own wardrobe. Buy Now

Target Tie Front Pants $18.40 Target There's nothing better to wear during a heat wave then loose and breezy wide leg pants. You can make a major statement with these striped ones that come in a variety of happy colors, or pick up the more versatile, black pair. Originally $23, this is a steal. Buy Now

Target Plus Size Ruffle Halter Tank Top $6.70 Target Wild sale item alert! A clearance top that was originally eight dollars, you can nab this gingham halter for a mere $6.70. You can pair it with jeans or turn it into a dress by getting the matching checkered skirt. Buy Now

Target Floral Print Tassel Trim Shorts $31 Target Incorporate tassels into your wardrobe with these tropical print pants. They feature a row of red tassels around the cuff, adding an interesting element to your outfit. Originally $39, you can save nearly 10 bucks during this sale. Buy Now

Target Plus Size Cold Shoulder Cam $6 Target Another too-good-to-pass-up deal, this flirty, cold shoulder cami is found on clearance for a little over seven dollars, and is now six dollars. It might not be a deep discount, but getting a cute top for the price of a coffee isn't all that bad. Buy Now

Target Striped Ruffle Sleeve Shell $20 Target Add a little volume to your closet with the help of a ruffle sleeve shell. It only has the ruffles on one side, creating a fun asymmetrical effect. This particular one comes in red and white stripes, but there is also a black and white stripe option. Buy Now

You don't want to sleep on this sale with the prices so great! Get to filling that cart.