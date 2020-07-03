Target’s Fourth of July Sale is on and the affordable mega retailer has everything you need to stock your wardrobe for the coming season. From cocktail-ready sundresses to bike shorts that will take you through even the most intense of workouts, nothing is exempt when it comes to their sales.

Target has more than ever before when it comes to a mi of trendy and classic; timeless and modern; casual and dressed-up—and all at prices that will make you want to stock up on them all. Especially now. Target has slashed their already affordable price tags in favor of some that will make you really want to celebrate something this coming long weekend.

And, while your barbeque might not look quite like it has in years past, and fireworks might be better viewed on Zoom than at your local baseball field, that doesn’t mean that your wardrobe doesn’t deserve a little facelift just as much as it has in years past. Might we venture to say it might even need one now, more than ever.

Ahead, find the best of the best when it comes to Target’s perfectly seasonal Fourth of July mega sale. And, when you’re done with those, shop the entire selection of deep discounts on the brand’s website and in-stores—now through July 5.

Universal Thread High-Rise Jean Shorts $15 | Target See on Target Jean shorts for morning, noon, and night.

A New Day Mid-Rise Straight Leg Ankle Length Utility Pants $21 | Target See on Target Slip into ankle-cropped pants for an easy throw-on-and-go look for Summer.

Universal Thread Sweatshirt $14 | Target See on Target You can never have enough sweatshirts — especially in pale pastels that scream Summer.

A New Day Plus Size Utility Trucker Jacket $25 | Target See on Target Hop on the utility trend with an army green jacket.

Mizuno Low Rider Volleyball Short $10 | Target See on Target The brightest brights for your foray into bike short territory.