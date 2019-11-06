Target's Black Friday Deals Include $4 Tees & $10 Sweaters & Jeans

Santa may be making his naughty and nice list, but fashion and beauty lovers, well, they're making their Black Friday shopping lists. If you're steadily ticking off where to head on the biggest shopping day of the year, make sure you include Target's Black Friday sale in your round-up. These fashion deals are way too good to miss.

On Nov. 6, Target gave customers the first look at its upcoming Black Friday line-up, and of course, it featured the usual tech gadgets, televisions, and toys, but style lovers, weren't left out. There are a plethora of deals coming shoppers' way including discounts on everything from winter staples like sweaters to classic layering pieces like tee shirts. Of course, the price is always right at Target (it's why there should be a warning sign out front of every location), but on Black Friday, it's enough to give you heart palpitations.

The Black Friday ad is currently up on the Target website, and it's a full 54 pages long (no, that's not an exaggeration). If you want to skip looking at all of thing you don't need (or do you?), let's break down some of the best fashion buys that'll starting on Nov. 28 and extend until Nov. 30.

$10 Women's Sweaters

Brands Ava & Viv, A New Day, Wild Fable, and Universal Thread will all have their sweaters on sale for just $10 as a door buster deal for Black Friday.

$10 Wild Fable Jeans

Women's Wild Fable jeans are included in the sale and are half off at just $10 each.

$15 Women's Boots

Women's boots will be up to 60% bringing the price down on multiple styles to just $15 each.

$20 Puffer Coats

Universal Thread and Wild Fable's puffer coats will have their prices slashed from $35 to $20.

$4 Women's Tees

A New Day and Universal Thread tees and tanks will be under $5 so stock up on your layering pieces.

$8 Graphic Tees

Show your Hogwarts House pride in an $8 graphic tee.

$15 Sherpas

Stay cozy in $15 pullover Sherpa from Universal Thread, A New Day, and Wild Fable.

These are just a few of the offerings from Target's Black Friday sale, and with the shopping holiday still a few weeks out, there's likely even more to come.