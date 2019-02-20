There's a reason so many memes exist about shoppers' inability to enter Target without overspending. It's because they're true. Target's new spring clothing line just launched, and now even the most self-controlled shopper may find it difficult not to stray into the clothing section when they just set out to buy laundry detergent.

Not only does Target now have a plethora of new spring styles for customers to choose from, but the pieces found at the retailer are almost all less than $40. From adorable printed shorts to floral maxi dresses to size-inclusive swimwear, the new line has it all. Even if you do head into your local red-and-white-hued retailer, at least you can rest assured knowing that the spring options won't cause you to overdraft.

Alongside the retailer's cute fashion items for an affordable cost, another bonus of shopping the store is its dedication to size inclusivity. Many of the brand offered at Target have both straight and plus sizes, and there are even dedicated plus size brands. Wild Fable, Ava & Viv, and Universal Thread all feature sizing for plus size bodies and, like the straight sized options found at the store, the pieces retain their cost effective tag.

If you have been looking for affordable pieces to spice up your warm weather wardrobe, Target's new spring clothing line could be the place to start, and these 15 pieces are just the beginning.

1. Printed Shorts

At just $19, these ultra-cute, floral print shorts are a steal for your upcoming spring wardrobe.

2. Breezy Kimono

This floral-print, navy kimono adds a bit of whimsy and romance to any look. Plus, with its sheer fabric, it's perfect for warmer temperatures.

3. Classic Blazer

Embrace your inner Meghan Markle with this classic, pin-striped blazer from Ava & Viv.

4. Wide Leg Crop Pant

If you've never tried a crop pant before, this ultra-affordable pair from A New Day is a great place to start.

5. Vibrant Blouse

How can you not love a vibrant, versatile blouse? This tank top can be worn under a blazer or cardigan for work or alone for an evening out.

6. Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Maybe this jumpsuit is just over $40, but it's so cute that it barely matters. With a pop of yellow and classic stripe pattern, it's a spring must-have.

7. Floral Maxi Dress

If you remember Meghan Markle's green Self Portrait dress from 2018, this affordable Target find is a great alternative for it.

8. Striped Crop Blouse

With a tie front and multi-striped pattern, this Universal Thread blouse is a perfect casual option for spring.

9. Ruffled Bikini

How cute is this ruffled bikini top? With the top costing just $16.99 and the bottom retailing for the same, the whole swimsuit comes out to under $40.

10. Halter Maxi Dress

With a polka dot pattern and fun halter neck, this maxi dress will be your new spring go-to.

11. Transitional Outwear

Spring doesn't mean the total end of a chill in the air. That's why this jacket is perfect for that sometimes unpredictable seasonal weather.

12. Swim Cover-Up

If you're headed from the beach or pool to lunch while on spring break, this cover-up will seriously come in handy.

13. Classic Wrap Dress

Some things never go out of style, and one of them is a classic wrap dress like this one.

14. Boho Sheath Dress

If you prefer a more boho style, this printed sheath dress from Knox Rose may be for you.

15. Tie Front Shorts

While a classic pair of black shorts is great, this tie-front pair add a little something extra.

If your spring wardrobe needs a bit of an overhaul, Target's new spring collection is the affordable, stylish place to start shopping.