Target’s New Swimsuit Line Is BOGO 50% Off Right Now, So You’re Going To Want To Shop ASAP

While it may be a bit of slow going, the weather is starting to warm, and that means it's time to update your closet and pull out your spring and summer fashions. That means bathing suits. Thankfully, Target's new swimsuit line is buy one get one 50 percent off right now, so if you're tired of last year's swim looks, or if you just want to add to your ever growing collection, you're going to want to shop this sale ASAP.

If you hadn't already heard, Target launched a new swimsuit range with 1,700 suits. Yes, that is four digits worth of swimwear, and not only are they affordable and super cute, they're also size inclusive. From one pieces to high waisted bikinis and tradition triangle styles, they've got it all now. Lucky for you, they're giving it to you on sale.

The other good news about this shopping deal? You can see what the suits look like completely unretouched. The retailer is no longer photoshopping their swimsuit ads, so you don't have to worry about subtle body shaming via photoshop when you head over to their website to take advantage of this deal.

With over 1,700 suits, though, things might get a bit hectic. That's why you should start with these 10 Target suits to get your swimwear beach ball rolling.

1. Tie Front Floral

2. Tropical Lace

3. Pastel Stripes

4. Classic Triangle

5. Graphic Design

6. Crochet Bikini

7. Mesh & Strappy

8. Soft Florals

9. Cut Out One Piece

10. High Waisted Floral

Clearly, Target has more than enough swimsuits to offer. Now, it's just up to you to choose which one (or ones) will be your perfect bikini for summer.