Target’s New Swimsuit Line Is BOGO 50% Off Right Now, So You’re Going To Want To Shop ASAP

While it may be a bit of slow going, the weather is starting to warm, and that means it's time to update your closet and pull out your spring and summer fashions. That means bathing suits. Thankfully, Target's new swimsuit line is buy one get one 50 percent off right now, so if you're tired of last year's swim looks, or if you just want to add to your ever growing collection, you're going to want to shop this sale ASAP.

If you hadn't already heard, Target launched a new swimsuit range with 1,700 suits. Yes, that is four digits worth of swimwear, and not only are they affordable and super cute, they're also size inclusive. From one pieces to high waisted bikinis and tradition triangle styles, they've got it all now. Lucky for you, they're giving it to you on sale.

The other good news about this shopping deal? You can see what the suits look like completely unretouched. The retailer is no longer photoshopping their swimsuit ads, so you don't have to worry about subtle body shaming via photoshop when you head over to their website to take advantage of this deal.

With over 1,700 suits, though, things might get a bit hectic. That's why you should start with these 10 Target suits to get your swimwear beach ball rolling.

1. Tie Front Floral

Xhilaration Women's Tie Back High Waist Cheek Bikini Bottom Blue Stone Floral

$17.99

This vibrantly colorful bikini doesn't just feature an adorable pattern, it's got the ultra fun tie front detail, too. Plus, with Target's BOGO half off deal, you'll get the lowest priced part of this bikini for half off.

2. Tropical Lace

Sea Angel Women's Plus Size Floral Lace Halter One Piece Swimsuit

$44.99

While a one-piece, you can still shop another suit and get the bogo half off deal. Even better? Cover-ups are also part of the deal.

3. Pastel Stripes

Xhilaration Women's Strappy Back One Piece

$29.99

Love preppy style? This vertically striped, pastel pink suit is sure to be your next purchase.

4. Classic Triangle

Xhilaration Red Copper Women's Metallic Sport Elastic Cheeky Bikini Bottom

$14.99

This classic bikini design has great metallic detailing around the bands, and hello, copper hues.

5. Graphic Design

Costa De Sol Women's Plus Size Paradise Verbiage Knot One Piece

$39.99

Ruffles in the front, ties on the straps, and an ultra cute graphic design? Yes, please!

6. Crochet Bikini

Xhilaration Fruit Punch Cheeky Wide Side Hipster Bikini Bottom

$17.99

This crochet bikini top is adorable, and the price of the bikini is too good to miss.

7. Mesh & Strappy

Xhilaration Women's Mesh Bikini Bottom

$14.99

So what if your tan lines are weird? This bikini is too cute.

8. Soft Florals

Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Printed Lettuce Edge Hipster Bikini Bottom

$17.99

Not only are the colors of this bikini super soft, but those ruffles edges are so feminine.

9. Cut Out One Piece

Xhilaration Purple Steel Women's Cut-Out Plunge One Piece

$29.99

If you love a good cut-out style swimsuit, this one is right up your alley.

10. High Waisted Floral

Costa del Sol Women's Plus Size Floral Scallop High Waist Bikini Bottom

$34.99

With this swimsuit, retro design meets a floral pattern, and it's the perfect choice for your spring break.

Clearly, Target has more than enough swimsuits to offer. Now, it's just up to you to choose which one (or ones) will be your perfect bikini for summer.