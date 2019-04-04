Lipstick is such a transformative cosmetic. All you need is one or two swipes of a matte or satin shade across your pucker for an instant shot of glam. Lipstick is even better when it's on sale. Tarte's Lip Paints are 50 percent off April 4, and the discount is available for one day only. The sale is part of Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty promotion, which has entered its home stretch and wraps up on April 6. If you are in search of new lipstick shades, formulas, and/or textures for the spring and summer seasons, this sale gives you all of the options.

Tarte's Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paints are marked down to $10 from their usual $20 price tag. You can purchase the half-price Lip Paints via the Ulta site or at your local Ulta outpost while supplies last.

These fast-drying and full coverage liquid lippies are transfer-resistant and feature Comfortflex technology that moves with lips, minus the cracking, caking, drying, or feathering that sometimes happens with other formulas. There are 19 shades, ranging from neutrals to beiges to pinks to berries to plums, and they offer a soft finish. You can buff it out for a diffused look or line lips with the wand and then build coverage by layering multiple coats for a more precise lip look. The Quick Dry Mattes don't come to play, quickly shifting from liquid to matte for a defined pout.

Courtesy of Tarte

Tarte's Creamy Matte Lip Paints and Glossy Lip Paints are also half-price and marked down to $10 as part of the sale. The Creamy Mattes comes in six vibrant, velvet shades in a weightless, whipped texture. The Glossy lippies offer the shine of a gloss with the pigment payoff of a lipstick, resulting in a lacquered sheen. The non-sticky formula also conditions lips. The Glossies come in six shades across dusty rose, mauves, and pinky tones.

Below are some of the "must get" shades in each formula. Since Lip Paints are marked down to such an affordable price for the day, you can grab several and not break the bank. Your lips and your bank account will thank you.

1. Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Rosè

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Rosè $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

A rich and rosy matte lippie is a "must" for all makeup bags.

2. Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Cheerleader

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Cheerleader $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Old Hollywood glam lips will be yours with Cheerleader, a hot cherry red.

3. Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Bestie

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Bestie $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

This deep neutral will make lips look like a velvet canvas.

4. Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Vibin'

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Vibin' $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

One or two slicks of this wine shade is all you need for a statement lip. You can wear this mega matte and nothing else on your face, and still get your diva on.

5. Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Acid Wash

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Acid Wash $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

The brand's black cherry matte shade will allow you to summon your inner goth.

6. Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Exposed

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Exposed $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

You can never go wrong with a milky pink pout. Exposed is all you need.

7. Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint In Goals

Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint In Goals $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

This rosy shade offers megawatt shine and will rightfully earn a spot in your lip product rotation.

8. Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint In Slay

Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint In Slay $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

If you want a semi-goth lip with sheen, it's a semi-goth lip with sheen you'll get with this orchid-colored gloss.

9. Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint In Snap

Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint In Snap $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Snap is a mauve that you will reach for every day.

9. Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint In Rave

Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint In Rave $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Greige, which is a hybrid of grey and beige, remains a hot lip trend. Grab this matte if you are all about this hue.

10. Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint In Choker

Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint In Choker $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Every lipstick wardrobe worth its salt has a warm brown shade. Choker could be your makeup bag's warm brown, thanks to its decidedly '90s name and tone.

11. Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint In Namaste

Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint In Namaste $20 $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Namaste is truly the prettiest pink.

Tarte's Lip Paints in the Quick Dry, Creamy, and Glossy formulas are hero products for the brand. They will give your lips life — so much life.