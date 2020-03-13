Tarte Shape Tape Body Makeup Has Got You Covered — Literally

The Tarte Shape Tape family just got a little bigger (and it was already pretty sizeable). The new Shape Tape Body Makeup is the latest addition, and it was inspired by the brand's loyal customers.

According to the brand, the new body makeup launched Mar. 12 exclusively at QVC and will launch at Ulta and Tarte's online stores soon. The $39 formula comes in a plastic tube for ease of application and you get an applicator mitt with purchase. If you'd rather wait to test out the product in stores, it will eventually be coming to Ulta stores nationwide (though no date has been given).

Like all body foundations, Tarte's new Shape Tape member is designed for maximum coverage and is able to conceal everything from varicose veins to uneven skin tone. Just like the concealer, the formula is vegan and long-wearing, but the new foundation has a whipped texture making it more creamy and able to be spread easily across the body using the brand's new mitt.

Unlike other Shape Tape products that feature a more matte finish, the body makeup is designed to impart a glow to the skin and is infused with skin care like maracuja and antioxidants to nourish even skin even after you've washed it away.

If you already love Tarte's bestselling hit, Shape Tape Concealer, and want to conceal a few things on you body, you can snag Shape Tape Body Foundation at QVC now.