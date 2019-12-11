When someone asks for concealer recommendations, it's almost assured that Tarte Shape Tape will be mentioned. After all, the cult classic complexion product sells every 12 seconds according to the brand. Now, there is a new member of the family. Tarte's Shape Tape Glow Wand is the brightening sister to the full coverage concealer, and it's available now.

If you've been on the hunt for the right item to disguise every long night at a holiday party you've had lately, Tarte Shape Tape certainly fits the bill, but if you want a little extra oomph and added glow, that's where you may want to check out the new Glow Wand. The radiance boosting product is designed to be a brightener more so than a true concealer, but like its older sister is still vegan, cruelty free, and does offer coverage (though markedly more sheer). According to the brand, the formula features micro-fine pearl pigments meant to create a soft, lit from within glow that also helps add a blurred look to the skin.

The highlighting product can be used in a number of ways, too. From adding a subtle sheen to the high points of your face to creating an extra bit of brightness when you conceal the under eyes to jazzing up your décolletage with a bit of a shimmer, Glow Wand is the ideal compliment to the original Shape Tape.

Glow Wand is currently available exclusively at QVC — and yes, you can use Easy Pay for your purchase. However, if you want to wait until you can swatch the product to find your perfect shade or see its pearly finish in person, you won't have to wait long. Tarte will be launching the new Shape Tape product in Ulta come January 2020.

Courtesy of Tarte

Of course, Glow Wand isn't the first product to expand the Shape Tape family — far from it. Tarte's cult classic concealer, which launched back in 2016, is still the top selling product of its kind on Ulta, and has nearly a full five star rating with the retailer as well. Further expansions under the Shape Tape moniker makes total sense.

Back in January, the brand did just that by launching an entire range dedicated to the product. The Shape Tape Collection included two different primers and a pressed powder all designed to give you a flawless complexion just like the concealer.

Courtesy of Tarte

Now, Tarte fans can add the new Glow Wand to their lineup of Shape Tape products. With multiple methods of use, including the ability to be paired with the iconic concealer, Glow Wand may be Shape Tape fans' new holy grail.