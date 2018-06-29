In between all those barbecues and firework shows, there are a few sales you're going to want to shop this upcoming holiday. Tarte's Summer Sale is here just in time for Fourth of July, and it features best sellers for up to 7- percent off. That's over half off some of the most popular makeup, for those of you that aren't quite getting it yet. This is one deal that you won't want to miss.

The holiday might be for, you know, celebrating America and all, but Tarte just changed the game. Forget about all of those adorable sets and makeup launches you've seen lately. Instead, feast your eyes on what just might be the sale of the season.

According to the website, Tarte Cosmetics' Summer Sale is happening now through July 4. An entire section of limited edition and bestselling makeup is being marked down to 70 percent of the original price. (Read: this is the cheapest that it's going to get.)

There's sets for as low as $10 and lipsticks for just $7, but the best deal of them all are the eyeshadow palettes. The Tarte website shows some of their bestselling eyeshadow sets for under $20. Go ahead and pinch yourself, because this is not a dream.

The best part of it all is that you don't need a special code to get the money off. All you have to do is go to the website and you can see what you're about to pay. There's no minimum order and no exceptions. The price that you see is what you get.

Forget fireworks, because this is definitely the best way to celebrate the holiday. You might want to go shop soon though. There's no promise that these are going to stick around for the holiday.

Don't freak out though. Just take a look at this list of all the eyeshadows that you can get for under $20. Now would be a great time to treat 'yo self.

1. Happy Girls Shine Brighter Palette

2. Rainforest Of The Sea Vol. II Palette

3. Skin Twinkle Lighting Palette

Tarte Cosmetics skin twinkle lighting palette $18 (originally $42) Tarte Cosmetics You didn't think that it was only eyeshadow palettes that were up for grabs for less, did you? Because the highlighting palettes are here for the taking as well. Three shades for just $18. They weren't messing around with this sale. It doesn't get much better than this.

4. Shape Your Money Maker Palette

5. Tarteist Contout Palett Vol. III

6. Make Every Moment Count Cheek Palette

7. Color Your World Color-Correcting Palette

Now that's a sale, my friends.